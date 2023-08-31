Springboks odds to use 7:1 split against Scotland – and other special bets

Could there be a response to the haka or a Chilean try against England?

With the Rugby World Cup just around the corner, we threw a whole load of bespoke bets at SafeBettingSites, to gauge how likely they would be. And from the French response to the haka, the Springboks using the 7:1 split on the bench and Owen Farrell being sent off again, some interesting numbers came back.

From the moment we saw the Springboks replace sevens forwards early in the second half against New Zealand, there has been chatter about the pros and cons of the 7:1 split on the bench. But the odds being offered for them to do so in their opening World Cup match against Scotland are fairly steep. Unlike the odds for Tomás Lavanini to get two or more yellow cards in the tournament, which is seen as much more likely.

As for other bets that might have punters sniffing around, French dangerman Damian Penaud’s chances of being the tournament’s top try-scorer are priced at 8/1, while Manie Libbok being the top points-scorer are at 6/1.

France replying to the haka in the first match? Some short odds…

see the specials provided below.

Rugby World Cup special bets via SafeBettingSites

France to respond to the haka in some way, in the opening match 3/1

South Africa to use a 7:1 split on bench against Scotland 50/1

Owen Farrell to be sent off in his first match back for England 33/1

Tomas Lavanini of Argentina to get two yellow cards or more in the tournament 2/1

Ireland to make the semi-finals for the first time ever 5/4

Chile to score a try against England 4/6

Fiji and Georgia to progress from Pool C 250/1

Extra time in the Rugby World Cup final 25/1

Damian Penaud to be top try-scorer 8/1

Manie Libbok to be top points-scorer 6/1

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.