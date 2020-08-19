The discovery means their friendly with Toulon has been scrapped

Stade Francais players found to have “lung lesions” due to Covid-19

French giants Stade Français have had to cancel their pre-season match against Toulon after it was found that an undisclosed number of players who had tested positive for Covid-19 were now showing “lung lesions due to the virus.”

A few weeks back the Top 14 club had confirmed that a number of players had contracted the virus. At the time the squad were forced to leave their training camp, with the whole outfit sent into two weeks of quarantine. This latest news means that it was impossible to play their upcoming friendly on 27 August.

Stade are scheduled to host the first match of the new Top 14 season, with Bordeaux lined up to play in Paris on Friday 4 September.

In an official communication, the club said today:

“In light of the compulsory medical examinations for all players who have been diagnosed positive with the RT-PCR test for Covid-19, it appears that some of them are carriers of lung lesions due to the virus.

“These lesions require a period of complete rest currently estimated to be a minimum of one week and which will be added to the fortnight already observed.

“Other reviews are currently underway.”

The statement went on to add: “For obvious health reasons, (this has led to) the cancellation of the friendly match against RC Toulon scheduled for August 27.

“Once again, the club would like to thank all those who have shown their support during recent days.”

