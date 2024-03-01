Stuart Hogg arrested outside estranged wife’s house day after Scotland win, says report

The former Scotland captain is reported to have been charged with threatening behaviour

Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg was reportedly arrested outside his estranged wife’s house the day after he watched his old team-mates beat England at Murrayfield to win the Calcutta Cup.

The Scottish Sun reports he was detained over allegations he caused fear and alarm by acting in a threatening or abusive manner on Sunday afternoon. He was then reportedly taken to a local police station before being released.

Hogg, 31, retired ahead of last year’s World Cup and now works as a pundit for TNT Sports and was at the game in a hospitality capacity, sharing pictures with actor Martin Compston and Masterchef presenter Gregg Wallace on social media alongside the caption: “What a day. What a result. Cracking performance from the @‌scotlandteam lads.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40pm on Sunday, 25 February, police were called to an address in Hawick.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged. He was released on an undertaking to appeal at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The retired full-back split from wife Gillian around the time of the birth of their fourth child last year, with images of Hogg emerging with former jockey and horse racing presenter Leonna Mayor.

Hogg – who given an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list – commented on the split in December, saying: “I did not want to comment on any personal matters.

“However, the online abuse has crossed a line that is impacting my family, relationships and wellbeing.

“I’m upset that people think that I have not been there for my children – this is not the case. I do and will continue to see them often.

“My marriage ended some time before the baby was born – it was the best decision for us all. I will not be commenting further as it is a private issue.”

