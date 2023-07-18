TNT Sports rugby lineup revealed – including some new names

Here are the presenters and pundits for the TNT Sports rugby coverage

Following the BT Sports rebrand, we now know the TNT Sports rugby lineup for presenting matches next season. And there are a few new faces.

Orla Chennaoui joins the TNT Sports rugby coverage and will present a selection of live Gallagher Premiership matches. Chennaoui is Eurosport’s lead cycling presenter. Ugo Monye will now add presenting roles to his punditry. And new rugby pundits include the recently-retired Stuart Hogg, and Emily Scarratt.

Lead commentators continue to be Alastair Eykyn and Nick Mullins, while Martin Bayfield, Lawrence Dallaglio, Brian O’Driscoll, Sarra Elgan, Austin Healey, Ben Kay and Sam Warburton all maintain roles.

Check out the full Gallagher Premiership fixtures.

How to watch rugby on TNT Sports

You can stream TNT Sports rugby in the UK via discovery+ , where fans can enjoy a subscription that includes TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one destination. You can also watch TNT Sports through BT, EE, Sky, and Virgin Media.

Access for BT Sport customers via BT TV, Sky, and Virgin Media has already begun. Customers who already use the BT Sport App can see TNT Sports via that app until it shuts down later this year. Eligible customers will also be directed to a discovery+ authentication process and can then download the app which will give them access to TNT Sports, Eurosport and original entertainment.

TNT Sports is available across major TV platforms offering a line-up of up to four TV channels (TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4), up to six digital or red-button channels (TNT Sports 5 to ten), TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports Box Office HD.

Anyone with a discovery+ subscription can access the service via most smartphones, tablets, desktop browsers, and connected devices, including Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, Amazon Fire TVs, LG Smart TVs, NOW, PlayStation 4 & 5, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox.

In the Republic of Ireland***, TNT Sports is available via Sky, Now, Virgin Media and Vodafone. Pricing is available from these operators. The TV channels (TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 3, TNT Sports 4) are available in high and standard definition, plus (via Sky only) six red-button channels, TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports Box Office.