The Lelos fought back remarkably in the second half

Stunning scenes as Georgia beat Wales 13-12

Seismic. Momentous. Savage. And that was just Georgia’s scrum in the closing stages of the match.

Georgia beat Wales 13-12 in Cardiff, in the result of the autumn so far. History was made and the it was hard not to be swept up in the scenes after the match as Georgia’s heroes celebrated.

And there can be no doubting the power they brought to bear in the second half.

It wasn’t just the scrum either – although what a platform they provided with it. Look at this crossfield kick about, with momentum in their favour. Alexander Todua was the beneficiary here.

There was another significant moment in the air with Todua too. Wales wing Alex Cuthbert saw yellow for taking the Lelos flyer out in the air.

Wales captain Justin Tipuric spoke to Amazon Prime Video after the match, saying: “(We’re) very disappointed with it. We didn’t come out second half, we were hoping to put a bit more tempo in to the game but all credit to Georgia they got the better of us especially at set-piece time.

“It’s not nice, first time to lose to them but they took their opportunities and came out on top. Discipline didn’t help us, put us on the back foot and it was a battle of territory then, especially when you’re down to 14. Georgia are strong in the 22, they have big men and when they get close to the line they are hard to stop.

“It is a blow, let’s not hide behind it, especially when we’ve got Georgia coming up in the World Cup. We are disappointed but we’ve got to bounce back straight away against Australia next week.”

