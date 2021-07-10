Watch highlights from this weekend's Test matches

Summer Internationals Round-up: Weekend Two

There is plenty of international rugby taking place on both sides of the equator.

From Rugby World Cup qualifiers to summer Tests, here’s a look at the best bits from this weekend’s matches.

Summer Internationals Round-up

Ronan Kelleher equalled Keith Wood’s record for an Ireland hooker by scoring four tries in this comfortable win over the USA.

Three of those came from rolling mauls and the other came from good support play as he linked up with Andrew Conway and Hugo Keenan to cross.

Ireland scored ten tries in all with debutants Robert Baloucoune and Nick Timoney crossing in the first half.

Keenan, Stuart McCloskey, Gavin Coombes and Finlay Bealham added further tries in the second half.

The USA were reduced to 14 men in the 54th minute when Riekert Hattingh was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Kelleher, but they did cross themselves in the closing minutes when Michael Baska went over.

England wrapped up their summer Test schedule by scoring ten tries in a comfortable win over Canada.

It took England just 56 seconds to score their first try, the forwards getting a maul rolling from a five-metre lineout and Jamie Blamire touching down.

Canada hit back as Ross Braude caught England off guard with a quick tap penalty and darted over, but the hosts then scored four tries in 20 minutes.

First came a penalty try – again from a close-range driving maul – and then Adam Radwan got the opportunity to show his pace.

Ellis Genge provided England with plenty of momentum with ball in hand and Joe Cokanasiga was able to take advantage by crossing twice in the corner, the wing’s power to the fore.

The visitors had something to cheer before half-time as Kaiona Lloyd crossed in the corner in the 33rd minute as Canada created space out wide.

Blamire’s second try made it 42-14 at the break and he completed his hat-trick in the second half, again going over from a driving maul.

Radwan ran in another two to score a hat-trick as well while Player of the Match Genge also got on the scoreboard.

The Pumas had full-back Juan Cruz Mallía sent off for a head-high hit on Kieran Hardy after 29 minutes but were able to draw with the Six Nations champions.

The visitors caused Wales problems at the breakdown and the scrum in a tight contest at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Captain Julian Montoya’s try just before the break gave Argentina a 13-6 lead and they extended that further in the 46th minute when Jeronimo de la Fuente scythed through Wales’ defence to score under the posts.

Will Rowlands scored Wales’ first try five minutes later and when Tomos Williams darted over in the 71st minute, Jarrod Evans was able to convert to level the scores.

Both Domingo Miotti and Evans had chances to win the match for their teams with penalty attempts in the closing minutes but both missed to leave the scores level at the final whistle.

The two sides play the second of this two-Test series next Saturday.

Dane Coles scored four second-half tries as the All Blacks beat Fiji in Dunedin.

It was 21-11 at half-time as the islanders proved tough opposition but the All Blacks moved clear on the scoreboard in the final half-hour.

Aside from Coles’s four tries, David Havili crossed twice while Jordie Barrett, George Bridge and Will Jordan also scored.

Back-rowers Albert Tuisue and Mesu Kunavula scored for Fiji while they were also awarded a penalty try.

Watch highlights of the match here…

The two sides meet again in Hamilton next Saturday.

This was the first of the two-legged World Cup qualifier to determine who would join Pool D at France 2023 as Oceania One – and it’s Samoa who have a clear advantage going into next weekend’s second match.

The Samoans led only 6-3 at half-time at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland but scored five second-half tries to secure an impressive victory.

Ray Niuia, Alamanda Motuga, Henry Taefu, Ed Fidow and Stacey Ili all crossed for Samoa while Viliami Taulani scored Tonga’s try.

The second leg of the RWC 2023 qualifier takes place in Hamilton next Saturday, 17 July.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.