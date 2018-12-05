Super Rugby could be set to change once again. Find out how in this piece.

Super Rugby Could Change Once Again

It looks like Super Rugby could be set to change once again.

The number of teams has grown in recent years to as many as 18 with South Africa getting a sixth franchise and teams from Argentina and Japan joining too.

Last year however there was a contraction with the number of teams being cut to 15 as two South African teams and one Australian went onto the chopping block. The teams cut were the Southern Kings and Cheetahs who joined the Pro 12 to make it the Pro 14. The Western Force also lost their licence, though they now make up part of the proposed new Global Rapid Rugby competition set in the Asia-Pacific region.

It appears as if further changes could be made to Super Rugby with plans to contract it down further and a drastic change to the largely unpopular conference system is also in the pipeline.

Right now, despite the Rugby World Cup going to Japan in 2019, the Tokyo-based Sunwolves appear to be the team facing expulsiom which would take place from 2021 onwards.

SA Rugby are seeking to keep their four franchises, whilst Australia and New Zealand have also said they will keep the same amount of teams, which leaves the Jaguares and Sunwolves.

The Jaguares are unlikely to be cut however given that Argentina are fast becoming a staple of the Rugby Championship and they are a member of SANZAAR. Given their bottom of the table finish last year, the Sunwolves are the most likely to get cut.