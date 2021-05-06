Find out more about the Ireland and British & Irish Lions star

Tadhg Furlong: Ten things you should know about the Ireland prop

Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong made his debut in 2015 against Wales and he has since been a monumental player for his country. Find out more about the Leinster star here…

1. Tadhg Furlong was born on 14 November 1992 in Wexford, Ireland. He stands at 6ft (1.83m) and weighs 19st 2lbs (122kg).

2. He plays for Irish province Leinster with whom he has won four Pro14 titles and the European Champions Cup.

3. Furlong was a part of Joe Schmidt’s Six Nations squad who won the Grand Slam in 2018 – title is Furlong’s only Six Nations title.

4. He made headlines in the 2021 Six Nations after he used great footwork to beat Scotland defenders, including Finn Russell, in Ireland’s 27-24 victory at Murrayfield.

5. He was selected to be a part of Warren Gatland’s 2017 British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand. Furlong played in all three Tests and the tour ended in a draw after each team won one match and they drew the third.

6. Leinster nutritionist Daniel Davey once said Furlong had a potato addiction.

He told Balls.ie: “Tadhg Furlong loves his potatoes. So he might be having six potatoes or ten potatoes [a day]. So then, I have to say ‘Tadhg, you’re having too many potatoes’.

“You can do that the day of a game because potatoes are a good source of energy, but days you’re sitting on the couch you’re not going to need ten spuds. He has a kind of potato addiction.”

7. Furlong grew up on a farm and he has been restoring it in his downtime from rugby.

He told The Irish Times: “We’ve an old farmhouse and I’d say we moved out of there when I was three or four. It kind of went into ruin, so I decided ‘sure look, what else am I at?’ So me and the oul’ fella are just cleaning it out, and we might make something of it.”

8. He has a bulldog called Reggie, he has said he wants to buy another and call it Ronnie after the Kray twins.

9. Furlong gave himself a nickname while a part of Ireland’s U20 squad after not liking the nickname The Mayor of Wexford, which was coined by team-mate Mike Ruddock.

Ruddock told The Sunday Times: “He said, ‘Call me The Jukebox’. I said, ‘Why the Jukebox?’ And he said, ‘Because the hits keep coming.’ He was funny, not boastful, but he knew he could do it. That was the thing.”

10. Furlong also played Gaelic football for Horeswood.

