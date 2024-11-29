These Marvel mouthguards are the most eye-catching Black Friday bargain for rugby players – and we’ve tested them

The Lovell Rugby Black Friday sale includes some SafeJawz mouthguards that you can get at a snip

Marvel mouthguards are the perfect present for both the rugby-playing kids and adults in your life. Lovell Rugby’s Black Friday sale includes the eye-catching SAFEJAWZ range and are simply a must-buy.

SAFEJAWZ co-founders Ewan Jones and George Dyer told Rugby World the green Hulk SMASH model is the best-selling mouthguard among rugby fans and editor Joe Robinson has been exclusively using it upon his return to grass-roots rugby after a decade out.

And if Marvel is not your thing, fear not, we put the SAFEJAWZ moustache mouthguard to the test and you can also get that for just a snip over £10.

Hulk Marvel Mouthguard by SAFEJAWZ | £16.99 £11



The best-selling Marvel mouthguard with rugby fans – unleash the beast1 View Deal SAFEJAWZ moustache mouthguard | £10.45 £13.49

Perfect if you want to rock the Movember look all rugby season! View Deal SAFEJAWZ

SAFEJAWZ is a disruptor brand in the gumshield/mouthguard market and have supplied England internationals Courtney Lawes and Joe Marler as well as making the world’s most expensive mouthguard for boxer/entertainer KSI with 108 diamonds and 24-carat gold with its value said to be more than £41,000!

“The whole reason we came to being is that mouthguards for a long time were just dull, uninspiring, boring, clunky and uncomfortable,” says CEO Jones, 35.

“SafeJawz exists to show that just because something is functional, it doesn’t mean it can’t be fashionable as well, or can’t be desirable. We’ve always done that with our fang and moustache designs but Marvel is the chance to take that to the next level.”

REVIEWS

Marvel mouthguards – Hulk

Editor, Joe Robinson: “Having not set a gumshield for ten years, I found it made me neither gag nor feel like I was going to swallow my own tongue. It now fits perfectly when I play and I can concentrate on my transition from the front row to fly-half.

“It has protected all my teeth although I do everything within my power to avoid contact. It is very lightweight and I can literally breathe easy after making yet another linebreak for Swanley RFC.

“For a man who is into his fashion, it’s also important to look good on the field. Look good, feel good, play good. And the SafeJawz Hulk model definitely fits the bill. An added bonus is that Swanley play in green too.”

Moustache mouthguard

Content Editor, Josh Graham: “Having relied on the same old, cheap and slightly nasty yellow mouthguard I was well overdue an upgrade and the SAFEJAWZ moustache number was exactly that.

“Even though I stuffed up the boil and bite process initially – it was very easy to reset and get perfect with good, simple instructions which were straightforward to follow. I think it looks cool and classical with the black and white colours and I often forget I’ve got it in during a match for Old Tiffinians RFC.

“Even when you’re really blowing the nice and snug fit at the roof of your mouth allows you to suck in the big ones when you need it most – even without removing the mouthguard.

“I would also really recommend the Premium Silicone SAFEJAWZ mouthguard case. It clips onto your rugby bag and is great for those, like myself, of a nervous disposition as you’re never in danger of forgetting it for a game!”

