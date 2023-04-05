Top international teams to compete for $1m prize in New York tournament

NYC Sevens to launch new professional World RFL

World Rugby’s top-ranked sevens sides will compete for a record $1million prize pot in a new tournament billed as a “Hong Kong Sevens-style party” in New York this summer.

The New York City Sevens will launch the World RFL – America’s first professional major rugby sevens league – at Red Bull Arena with 25,000 fans expected for the one-day festival of international rugby with 16 games to be played on 15 July.

USA Rugby has sanctioned the tournament and the US side are projected to participate alongside the likes of New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, France, Fiji, Ireland and Kenya.

Read more: Rugby World Cup fixtures

New York tournament explained

Ross Young, CEO of USA Rugby, said, “Rugby sevens is a unique experience in so many ways, the festival and entertainment atmosphere are unlike any other. NYC Sevens aims to enhance that with a blend of top-level rugby, music, and culture. With some of the world’s best men’s teams descending on Red Bull Arena this summer, it will take things to another level here in the USA.”

The World RFL founder and commissioner William Tatham added: “Rugby is the world’s contact sport and the ‘father of American football.’ I am committed to making The World RFL the next major U.S. league and the first new American professional sports league in 50 years to truly prosper.”

“This event will bring a unique sports experience to both avid and new rugby fans,” explained Sean Verity, the World RFL’s executive producer. “We are developing creative solutions and identifying venue and broadcast innovation that presents rugby sevens in the most dynamic way possible across the modern landscape of live and televised sports.

“We have an incredible opportunity to bring the world’s best rugby sevens players to the Big Apple, and we intend to build a strong foundation to expand The World RFL as a major league sport.”

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.