Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to host 2024 European finals

Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals will be held in London

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host the 2024 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals.

The 62,850-seater stadium in North London, home to Premier League football side Tottenham Hotspur, will stage the finals weekend across Friday 24 and Saturday 25 May next year.

It will be the largest rugby event to take place at the iconic new stadium, the biggest club football ground in London, but not the first with Saracens beating Harlequins at the same venue earlier this season.

In total, two of Saracens’ Gallagher Premiership games have been played at Spurs’ stadium with the Barbarians taking on and beating a New Zealand XV 35-31 at the same venue in November.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will follow on from the Aviva Stadium in Dublin which is primed to host the upcoming 2023 finals.

Dominic McKay, EPCR Chairman, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce that our 2024 Finals Weekend will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It is quite simply one of the most exciting venues in the world and an incredibly appropriate stage for next year’s showpiece Finals Weekend. We know clubs, fans, broadcasters, partners and all involved will thoroughly enjoy the world-class experience.”

“The EPCR Finals Weekend is a huge event in the rugby calendar. Over 110,000 people attended the matches in Marseille last season and following strong advance ticket sales, we are looking forward to another big attendance next month at the Dublin finals at the Aviva Stadium.

“EPCR has a proud history of taking its Finals Weekend to new cities and arenas – with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the latest in a list of cutting-edge venues. It is a sensational stadium with a burgeoning history of hosting rugby matches.”

