Toulouse v Bordeaux predictions: Can Bordeaux upset the Toulouse party?

Toulouse v Bordeaux predictions are in as they take each other on in the Top 14 final on Friday.

It has been a long season and now it is time to drop the curtain. Toulouse will be wanting to make their season a glittering double after winning the Champions Cup. Bordeaux, meanwhile, will want reward for getting through the quarters and semis to be in the final.

It is also Bordeaux’s first Top 14 final and they want a slice of history. Head coach Yannick Bru told Canal Plus: “We’re just proud to continue building the UBB.

“We’re a young club – when you compare it to Toulouse’s 120 years, they have an experience we don’t. But we have energy, positivity and a magnificent public. It’s going to be a huge challenge.”

Bordeaux are targeting to upset to Toulouse party but can they do it? Let’s take a look at the predictions.

Toulouse v Bordeaux predictions

Toulouse by 10 points. Toulouse have been the dominant force in the Top 14 this season. They topped the table in the regular season and defeated La Rochelle in the semi-final.

Not only that but they already have the Champions Cup trophy this season. They expertly beat Leinster, another club who usually defeat everyone in their way.

However, Bordeaux won’t be steamrolled. They overcame Racing 92 and Stade Francais in the quarter and semis but they face a slightly different beast in Toulouse, who are likely to come out on top.

Kick-off time: 8.05pm GMT – Friday, 28 June

TV channel: Premier Sports

Venue: Stade Velodrome

Capacity: 67,000

Toulouse v Bordeaux head-to-head results

23/24 Top 14 second game: Bordeaux 31-28 Toulouse

23/24 Top 14 first game: Toulouse 29-23 Bordeaux

