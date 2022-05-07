Not since 2009 have we seen drama like it in this competition

Toulouse win penalty shootout to make Champions Cup semis

Could there be a more horrible way to lose a knockout rugby match? Munster missed three shots at goal in their penalty shootout with Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium, meaning the reigning champions scrape through to the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals.

Not even 20 minutes of extra time could end a 24-all stalemate between the two sides, meaning that we went to the tee for a shootout – a tortuous prospect no side has faced at this level since the famous shootout between Cardiff and Leicester Tigers back in 2009.

That day, Martyn Williams of Cardiff missed and Jordan Crane of Leicester to decide the tie and we witnessed one of the tournaments most memorable matches.

This time out, in Dublin, Toulouse made all of their shots while Ben Healy missed twice and Conor Murray once to end things 4-2 in the French giant’s favour.

The two sides were inseparable after the regulation 80 minutes, both sides scoring three tries, three conversions and a penalty apiece.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.