The former NFL punter claims he could "dominate it easily"

Twitter reacts to American Football star Marquette King’s rugby claim

Former NFL punter Marquette King sent rugby Twitter into a flurry of action in the early hours of Saturday morning with a tweet saying, “If I played rugby I would dominate it easily.”

King kicked for the Oakland Raiders between 2012 and 2017 and had one season with the Denver Broncos in 2018. He has recently turned out for the St Louis BattleHawks in the XFL.

Unsurprisingly, after he made his bold call about the other oval-ball game, it brought out some interesting reactions from rugby fans and figures on social media.

Here are some examples of the best replies.

First was the All Blacks. Then there was a response from Fiji’s general manager of high performance, Simon Raiwalui.

And there were lots of other interesting suggestions for the American Football veteran.

As you can imagine, some of those who know the modern game fairly intimately had some views on the American’s call too.

Of course King did respond to a few folk getting back to him on Twitter, though only a few.

It is the word “dominate” that may have caught a few off guard, but then again, there have been some humble calls from the athlete on social media in the past…

With so many top-end rugby teams teams willing to give the kicker a trial go or a run out at their training, let’s see if he does back his words up.

