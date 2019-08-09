The former England winger scores a 65-yard touchdown with his usual blazing speed.

WATCH: Christian Wade Scores Incredible Touchdown On NFL Debut

It is usually incredibly difficult to switch sports completely at the highest level but former Wasps and England star Christian Wade seems to have made the perfect start in his pursuit of conquering the NFL this week.

Making his NFL debut in a pre-season game with the Buffalo Bills, Wade pulled off an incredible 65-yard run that saw him leave every opponent in the dust. It also happened to be his first touch of the ball too! You can watch the moment below;

Speaking after the match Wade said; “I knew where I was going even before the ball came because they overloaded one side.

“Then as soon as I got the ball I was off to the races. I was looking up at the screen to see if any of the linebackers or anyone was coming up behind me.”

One of his teammates, Bills quarterback Josh Allen said; “Huge congratulations to Christian Wade,”

“Watching him score that touchdown was one of the coolest experiences of my football career and I wasn’t even on the field.”

The Bills went on to win the match against the Indianapolis Colts by 24 points to 16.

Wade is attempting to make his dream a reality by competing in the NFL. He is part of the International Player Pathway scheme which basically allows Wade to train with the team during the pre-season and also the practice squad in 2019.

However he is ineligible to play during the regular season. He will attempt to book his spot on the 53-man roster for the 2020 season in the future.

Who knows, maybe this moment of genius will see Eddie Jones shock the world and help Wade add to his sole England cap by adding him to his Rugby World Cup squad? Unlikely we know but stranger things have happened.