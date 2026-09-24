They’re the only South African side ever to have won the URC title. With some big-name signings joining the squad, can they do it again this year?

After a promising start to the campaign and a third-place URC finish, Stormers’ season ended with semi-final defeat to Leinster in Dublin in June. The Cape Town side have bolstered their ranks since, however, bringing back trio of former stars (and proven Springbok regulars) in Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe and Wilco Louw. They remain the only South African side ever to have lifted the URC trophy – can they do it again five years after their 2022 triumph?

Below we run the rule over Stormers’ chances this year. Rugby World is also running season previews for all the United Rugby Championship and Gallagher PREM sides in time for the big kick-off on Friday 25 September.

Stormers discussion points

The Stormers emerged as early frontrunners for top spot last season after winning ten consecutive games across both club tournaments – an incredible run that included a 35-0 thrashing of Leinster in Cape Town.

The Cape side failed to maintain their momentum at the back end of the URC, however, and finished third. As a result, they had to travel to Dublin for the semi-finals, where they lost 20-11 to Leinster.

They’ve made some high-profile signings in the off-season and look better equipped to go the distance this time around. Their ability to close out tight contests, especially in the latter stages of the campaign, will be under scrutiny.

Key player

Cheslin Kolbe has returned to Cape Town after a nine-year overseas sojourn which included successful stints at Toulouse, Toulon and Suntory Sungoliath.

The double World Cup winner has bolstered his skill-set in recent seasons after playing at full-back and kicking for goal at Suntory – and the Stormers will look to harness these strengths in a stacked back-line already featuring Springboks Cobus Reinach, Damian Willemse and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

One to watch

Muller scored 36 tries for his school Paarl Gymnasium in 2025 and has lived up to the hype since making the step up. The outside-centre starred for the Junior Boks in this year’s victorious Junior World Championship campaign in Georgia and featured for South Africa A side in their big win over Zimbabwe in June.

At 19, he has already made his URC debut and looks set for more responsibility in the months ahead.

Coaches’ box

Long-time boss John Dobson has been vocal about the team’s depth-building project and believes the Stormers can win the URC and Champions Cup titles by 2029.

Dawie Snyman (attack), Norman Laker (defence) and Rito Hlungwani (forwards) are vital components of that laudably ambitious project.

Stormers 2026-27 prediction

Given their quality in depth, the Stormers should nail down a top-two finish and earn home advantage for the play-offs.

Stormers 2026-27 odds

5-1

Vital statistic

The Stormers averaged 26,153 at home games last season – the URC’s 15th best figure. It included 53,682 against the Bulls.

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Stormers signings

Gerbrandt Grobler (Sharks)

Siya Kolisi (Sharks)

Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath)

Wilco Louw (Bulls)

Stormers departures

Daniel du Plessis (Bordeaux)

Alex Groves (Scarlets)

Dylan Maart (Bulls)

Salmaan Moerat (La Rochelle)

Asad Moos (Lions)

Ruben van Heerden (Montpellier)

Ali Vermaak (Boland)

Corné Weilbach (Saracens)

Siyabonga Ntubeni (retired)

Lizo Gqoboka (retired)

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