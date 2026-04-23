Their playing styles may vary, but these 12 players are the best men's fly-halves in world rugby right now...

The best fly-halves are often the players who bring the stardust to rugby, plying their trade in a position that’s been mythologised by the likes of Barry John, Michael Lynagh and Dan Carter.

You can deny it but we’ve all dreamt of playing at stand-off. Ever since Jonny Wilkinson’s heroics in 2003, rugby-mad kids have been infuriating parents by slotting World Cup-winning drop-goals over the garden fence.

The editor of Rugby World even came out of retirement and converted from the front row just to get a taste of the playmaking control.

Being the maestro or the main man has a special kind of allure that other positions lack.

That’s not to say there aren’t multiple ways to play the number 10 role, and our list of the current favourites in the international game reflects that.

So here, in alphabetical order, are the 12 best fly-halves currently playing Test rugby.

The 12 best fly-halves in international rugby right now

1. Tomás Albornoz

Argentina and Toulon

When Michael Cheika overlooked Tomás Albornoz for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, it could have been a damning indictment of the fly-half’s future prospects.

Instead, he got his chance in the 2024 Rugby Championship under Felipe Contepomi and has never looked back. He scored in the home win over South Africa, whose attack coach Tony Brown is a big fan. “His quality of decision-making has been pretty impressive.”

Albornoz is not the biggest but is happy to take it to the line and poke holes. A strong goal-kicker, he ran the 2025 British & Irish Lions ragged too.

2. Jack Crowley

Ireland and Munster

The Jack Crowley or Sam Prendergast debate has defined Irish rugby since Johnny Sexton’s retirement. Only now does it look like the Munster man has won out.

People are quick to forget what a commanding role Crowley played in the 2024 Six Nations title win for Ireland. He showed some serious temperament for a young man.

Being described as “hard and robust” by Keith Wood is a worthy accolade. Crowley’s ability to stay calm under pressure is a key attribute. Already a URC champion, Crowley does the basics very well and his superior defence has made him Ireland’s first-choice 10.

3. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

South Africa and Stormers

We were fortunate enough to see Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu play in the flesh in Treviso for the Baby Boks back in 2022 and he instantly looked special. So much time on the ball, he could see things others wouldn’t even dream of and then backed himself to execute.

A natural leader, it seems silly to say he has a big future when he’s already doing it at the highest level for the double world champions.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu has starred at centre for the Stormers and packs a punch to go with his pace. He’s not immune from a bad performance and some critics have been quick to jump on him, but he always bounces back in style. We can’t see anyone else being the main man for Rassie Erasmus at the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup.

4. George Ford

England and Sale Sharks

A master of game management and leading his troops, George Ford has also come to be known for some potent on-field weapons. His spiral bomb is particularly lethal in this current era of contestable kicking and, as well as being one of the best fly-halves around, he’s also one of the finest passers of a rugby ball we’ve ever seen.

He’s a metronome from the kicking tee and has been doing it since he was 16. Granted, he can go missing in defence but there’s 14 other guys who can do the tackling…

5. Paolo Garbisi

Italy and Toulon

The sight of Paolo Garbisi nudging over the conversion for Italy’s first Six Nations win in 36 games (the longest losing streak in the tournament’s history) is etched into the memory. But he’s only gone from strength to strength since then, playing every minute of this year’s championship for the Azzurri.

Garbisi relishes playing the ball at the line and he’s excellent at manipulating space. The emergence of Tommaso Menoncello as a world-class centre has been greatly helped by the man inside.

His left-footed kicking is also a big feather in the cap of Gonzalo Quesada’s side. He’s partial to the odd 50:22, a momentum shifter.

Garbisi’s a bigger physical presence than most, and Sam Warburton described him as “a nightmare to defend” because he is “so balanced” in his running style, and fixes defenders.

6. Matthieu Jalibert

France and Bordeaux

Watching Matthieu Jalibert play fly-half is like rocking out to your favourite song with noise-cancelling headphones on. It might be a bit loose but boy is it exciting and freeing.

Like Finn Russell, he is often labelled as a maverick but is the heartbeat of a consistently brilliant Union Bordeaux Bègles side.

In recent years, there has been evidence of an evolution and increased maturity in his game. His ability to scan, see space and act on it is second to none. If it’s on, Jalibert goes for it and that is why he’s an absolute joy to watch.

Like many of his contemporaries, he admits to working on his defence. But, hey, France can usually get away with a ‘we’ll score more than you’ approach. We’d even say he has recently outshone the post-ACL version of Antoine Dupont.

7. Manie Libbok

South Africa and Kintetsu Liners

Not always the fashionable choice but Manie Libbok is a quiet but serious performer for Rassie’s Springboks.

Libbok is a master at bringing South Africa’s dangerous wings into the game and has plenty of flair in his attacking game.

He silenced his critics with a masterful display in the record-breaking 43-10 win over New Zealand in Wellington in 2025. After coming off the bench early, he steered South Africa superbly as they ran riot against the All Blacks.

His goal-kicking occasionally lets him down but he fits the Springbok system to a tee. And at 28, we think his best years still lie ahead.

8. Damian McKenzie

New Zealand and Chiefs

Anton Lienert-Brown hailed Damian McKenzie as “the best player in Super Rugby” last year and if you’ve ever slipped down a YouTube rabbit hole of his highlights then you’ll know why.

McKenzie embodies excitement. He can step you in a phone box, gas you or chip and chase it over your head. Either way, you’ll look silly.

Perhaps he’s been shifted too much between fly-half and full-back to really see the best of him consistently in an All Black jersey. Former coach Scott Robertson was a fan, though, giving him time at 10 and calling his heroics last autumn against Scotland “clutch and pretty mercurial”.

His ability to change a game in an instant somehow means McKenzie is seen as an impact sub by many. Not us – get him on for the full 80!

9. Richie Mo’unga

New Zealand and Toshiba Brave Lupus

How Scott Robertson must wish that Richie Mo’unga had replicated their dream Crusaders partnerships with the All Blacks instead of heading off for his sabbatical in Japan. Razor might still be in a job.

Mo’unga is quicker than most fly-halves and has a lovely array of silky skills. Perhaps his stock has even risen in his Test absence given the discontent surrounding New

Zealand. To push Beauden Barrett out of the 10 jersey was no mean feat but thoroughly deserved.

He is a winning machine having won league titles in virtually every season he has taken to the field. Seven in a row for the Crusaders has fast become a Brave Lupus double in Japan. He is why!

10. Romain Ntamack

France and Toulouse

This year’s forgotten man due to injury, Romain Ntamack has dazzled for France when fit and is 50% of a formidable club and country half-back pairing with the indomitable Antoine Dupont.

Ntamack keeps France in perfect tactical shape and having first started as a centre internationally, he has kept that defensive solidity. His mental strength is another key facet. Who can forget the 2023 Top 14 final when he shook off a potentially fatal error to score a 60-metre solo try at the death?

He faces a fight to get the France shirt back from Matthieu Jalibert but there’s a reason why he has been Fabien Galthié’s main man.

He is a triple threat and has an all-court game most only dream of.

11. Finn Russell

Scotland and Bath Rugby

Nobody can do it better and nobody looks cooler doing it than Bath and Scotland’s Russell.

His range of passing, his deceptively tough tackling, the things he can do with his boot – the list of qualities is never-ending. Don’t buy into the lazy trope that Russell is rocks or diamonds. His game management is up there with the best fly-halves in world rugby. Just watch Bath play.

While he couldn’t quite inspire Scotland to Six Nations glory, he will finish his career as the nation’s greatest-ever player. He’s the man everyone wants to be, the Jonny Wilkinson of his generation.

12. Fin Smith

England and Northampton Saints

We understand the England fly-half debate, but for us there is a clear winner. Fin Smith gets teams on the front foot and makes them purr.

A dogged defender who is very hard to fluster, Smith has shown exemplary temperament since running out for Worcester at 17. He’s a top goal-kicker with bags of mettle for the big moments. Remember that drop-goal for Northampton away at Munster?

His character belies his still tender years and Smith has a real thirst for getting better, which is reflected in his play year after year.

He isn’t afraid to boss forwards about and has an opinion, as Maro Itoje found out in Rome. But he can back it all up and then some.

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