Can the Italian side lift themselves off the bottom of the URC table?

Zebre Parma’a new season is something of a conundrum. On the one hand, anything better than bottom of the table will be an improvement for a side that’s finished 16th in all but one of the last five seasons. On the other, a leaky defence and a far-from-prolific attack will make climbing up the league a tall order. At least, in Massimo Brunello, they have an impressive head coach.

Below we run the rule over Zebre Parma’s chances this year. Rugby World will also have season previews for all the United Rugby Championship and Gallagher PREM sides in time for the big kick-off.

Zebre Parma discussion points

Having finally climbed off the bottom in Massimo Brunello’s debut campaign, last year proved a deflating follow-up for Zebre. The Parma-based outfit only won twice as the big-name departures of Danilo Fischetti, Andrea Zambonin and Gerónimo Prisciantelli bit hard.

There was a lack of consistency, clarity and cohesion, particularly in defence where 85 tries were shipped. In attack, only Benetton scored fewer tries than Zebre’s 43.

Tommaso Allan will bring a calming head to the back division, but in far too many areas Zebre lack quality and depth. The signing of four Padova players supports the assertion of club president Giovanni Fava that Zebre is “a training franchise that offers space to Italian talent”. Brunello is a terrific operator, but he’s being asked to make bricks from straw.

Key player

Lorenzo Pani, 24, has all the tools to become an outstanding full-back. Allan will be an enviable guide alongside him on the field, where game management can still prove a challenge for the pacy Pani, whose brain sometimes appears to lag slightly behind his feet.

In the pack, No 8 David Odiase will fancy his chances of properly breaking into the Italy set-up. Muhamed Hasa brings strength and positional versatility to the front row alongside ever-impressive hooker Tommaso di Bartolomeo.

One to watch

It may seem strange to flag a 29-year-old Argentinian here, but many underestimate just how big an influence Bautista Stavile represents in the Zebre back row.

With his bone-juddering hits, bullocking carries and limpet-like ability over the ball, Stavile is the heartbeat of this team. If Brunello can harness the best of him, Odiase and Samuele Locatelli, the rebuild can start from the back row.

Coaches’ box

Roberto Santamaria has joined the Italy men’s set-up, so Giampiero De Carli becomes scrum and forwards coach. Mattia Dolcetto (attack) and Aldo Birchall (defence) are other key voices.

Zebre Parma 2026-27 prediction

With Brunello not permitted much in the way of a foray into the transfer market, Zebre Parma will do well to avoid bottom spot.

Zebre Parma 2026-27 odds

500-1

Vital statistic

Zebre Parma picked up only three try-bonus points last season – the joint lowest figure in the competition.

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Zebre Parma signings

Tommaso Allan (Perpignan)

Patricio Baronio (Viadana)

Alex Mattioli (Racing 92)

Pietro Turrisi (Racing 92)

Francisco Minervino (Petrarca Padova)

Jacopo Botturi (Petrarca Padova)

Lorenzo Citton (Petrarca Padova)

Sergio Pelliccioli (Petrarca Padova)

Zebre Parma departures

Enrique Pieretto (Agen)

Gonzalo Garcia (Pau)

Malik Faissal (Northampton Saints)

Albert Batista (released)

Shilo Klein (released)

Martin Roger Farias (released)

Guido Volpi (Viadana)

Jacopo Bianchi (Rovigo Delta)

Enrico Lucchin (retired)

Luca Morisi (retired)

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