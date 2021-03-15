The Bears prop has won some new fans with this pre-match interview

Video of Bristol prop Max Lahiff goes viral

Bristol Bears tend to be ahead of the game with their social media content anyway, but for the Gallagher Premiership clash between Bristol and Wasps they had a little something extra up their sleave: they had Max Lahiff.

Those who know Lahiff will be aware of his… slightly different approach. And in this pitchside interview, he went all out.

Enjoy!

Bristol defeated Wasps 37-20 at Ashton Gate. A special result too, considering it’s been 15 years since Bristol last beat Wasps.

But this moment is being talked about days later and from several different sources, not just in rugby.

Yes, that is Lee Dixon. and he wasn’t alone in his admiration…

The Lahiff video wasn’t the only viral moment from the fixture either. Fans and neutrals alike were also taken by a remarkable show of honesty from Jimmy Gopperth in the game.

After the match, Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam told their official website: “It’s 15 years since we last beat Wasps, it’s the first time I’ve beaten them as a coach. Certainly, with the amount of unavailability we have (this was a great result).

“But with our system, it doesn’t matter who steps up, we have that culture. The boys worked their way back and ground things out and to get five points in these conditions was fantastic.

“I want us to be used to this Six Nations window. I’m preparing that we’re going to have a lot of guys away every year. The whole squad is important, if you play for the Bristol Bears it doesn’t matter who puts the jersey on, the job’s the same.”

