Wales equal wins record after beating Italy

When you’re hot, you’re hot. Wales’ 26-15 victory over Italy in the second round the 2019 Six Nations means that they have equalled their record for consecutive Test wins, 11.

It was hardly sparkling stuff and for the second week in a row the Welsh failed to net a try bonus. However the got the win, and finished Saturday night top of the Six Nations table.

The last time Wales won 11 Tests in a row was between 1907 and 1910. But Wales can go one better if they defeat England at the Principality Stadium in round three. The Welsh haven’t beaten England since the 2015 World Cup, but they do have momentum and will look forward to returning home, after two wins on the road.

Wales scored one sensational try through centre Owen Watkin – who won the race to score off of Gareth Anscombe’s sensational kick – and another through Worcester wing Josh Adams. They also had potential tries chalked off by the TMO after captain Jonathan Davies slid in but knocked on and then flanker Thomas Young dotted down after receiving a forward pass.

But they only had 12 points to show for their first-half efforts, coming from four Dan Biggar penalties.

Italy drew on the try count after getting two score of their own, battering over with Braam Steyn in the first half and darting in to score with Edoardo Padovani out wide in the second. After the match Warren Gatland said that the Italians deserved huge credit for their performance, particularly in defence.

There was one other little landmark.

Alan Wyn Jones made his 50th appearance for Wales in the Six Nations.

His first cap in the tournament came in a loss to Ireland, in Cardiff, in 2007. He has a win percentage of 63% in this competition. He will be relishing the game against England in two weeks.

