Wales stun Australia with Davies try in fourth minute but lose Biggar early

Captain Jac Morgan set up a terrific try for his scrum-half in the early exchanges in Lyon

If you were hoping for a fast start between Wales and Australia in a mouth-watering Pool C clash, then you were not disappointed. Warren Gatland’s men came roaring out of the blocks in Lyon, registering the first try of the game inside four minutes courtesy of scrum-half Gareth Davies.

Things began immediately well for the Dragons, who came into this contest far more settled than the Wallabies who have had to deal with a litany of injuries and speculation surrounding the future of head coach Eddie Jones.

After just 14 seconds Australia were penalised for not rolling away and Wales were immediately gifted field position, much to the delight of the travelling masses who packed out the OL Stadium.

And they did not have to wait long for more reason to celebrate. A terrific first-phase move saw Nick Tompkins tip the ball inside to send captain Jac Morgan searing into Australian territory and as he arced his way slightly inside to find support, he offloaded as he was falling to No 9 Davies who collected and sprinted over the line for the game’s opening try.

The Wallabies almost hit back immediately but Angus Bell was thwarted by Louis Rees-Zammit’s tackle on the line and they were forced to settle for three points from the boot of new No 10 Ben Donaldson after Wales had strayed offside.

Dan Biggar had converted Davies’ try from right in front of the posts but he was soon down nursing a shoulder injury and with just 12 minutes on the clock was withdrawn for Gareth Anscombe in a huge blow to Gatland’s plans.

