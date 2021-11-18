Can Wayne Pivac's side end their autumn campaign by beating the Wallabies at the Principality Stadium?

Wales v Australia Preview – Autumn Internationals

Wales will want to finish their autumn Internationals campaign on a high after a lacklustre performance against Fiji last weekend.

Wayne Pivac’s side did win the match but they had to dig themselves out of a hole. They were 23-19 down after 65 minutes and the tide turned with tries from Alex Cuthbert, Louis Rees-Zammit and Liam Williams.

The victory was their first of the autumn after losing to New Zealand and South Africa. They will have to put all they have learnt from the matches into practice as they face Australia this Saturday evening.

Dave Rennie’s side have beaten Japan but lost to Scotland and England so far on their tour. And they will without talisman Michael Hooper for this match after the skipper sustained an injury against England.

Here’s all you need to know in our Wales v Australia preview.

What’s the big Wales v Australia team news?

Wales have rung the changes as seven new faces line-up in the starting XV compared to the Fiji match. Winger Josh Adams returns from his injury with Louis Rees-Zammit switching wings and Uilisi Halaholo and Tomos Williams starting at centre and scrum-half respectively.

Wyn Jones and Tomos Francis are back in the front row. Seb Davies starts at lock with Aaron Wainwright back at No 8, which sees Taine Basham start at flanker.

Meanwhile, Australia have made four changes to the starting XV that lost to England last Saturday. Winger Filipo Daugunu is the only change in the back-line as he replaces Tom Wright.

In the forwards, there’s a change of captain with Michael Hooper out. James Slipper, who moves back to loosehead, will be skipper and Pete Samu replaces Hooper in the back row. Tolu Latu and Taniela Tupou come into the new-look front row.

And on the bench Lalakai Foketi could win his first cap for Australia.

What have the coaches said?

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac: “Australia have been on the road for a while now, the series they had down south and a couple of losses in the last couple of games. They’ll be hurting from that and they’ll want to finish their tour on a high note, as we’d like to finish our campaign on a high note. It bodes well for a pretty interesting fixture.

“Dave Rennie brings a physical approach to the game and we certainly expect that from the Australians but we have to be able to match that and impose ourselves on the game. It’s going to be an enthralling encounter I think and a great way to finish a series. We’re really looking forward to Saturday.”

Australia head coach Dave Rennie: “We’ve made some great shifts this year, but we’ve been disappointed with our performances in the last two Tests and we’ll be looking to ensure we finish the year on a positive note against Wales on Saturday night.”

What time does it kick-off and is Wales v Australia on TV?

The match will kick-off at 5.30pm on Saturday 20 November at the Principality Stadium.

Referee Mike Adamson, assistants Mathieu Raynal and Nika Amashukeli, and TMO Marius Jonker will officiate the game.

The fixture will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

What are the line-ups?

Wales: Liam Williams; Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tompkins, Uilisi Halaholo, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Seb Davies, Ellis Jenkins, Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Ben Carter, Christ Tshiunza, Gareth Davies, Rhys Priestland, Johnny McNicholl.

Australia: Kurtley Beale; Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Filipo Daugunu; James O’Connor, Nic White; James Slipper, Tolu Latu, Taniela Tupou, Rory Arnold, Izack Rodda, Rob Leota, Pete Samu, Rob Valetini.

Replacements: Folau Fainga’a, Angus Bell, Allan Alaalatoa, Will Skelton, Lachlan Swinton, Tate McDermott, Lalakai Foketi, Tom Wright.

