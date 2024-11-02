Wallace Sititi: Ten things you should know about All Blacks flanker

The young versatile back-rower has made his mark on the international scene for New Zealand

Wallace Sititi has made quite the impression for the All Blacks with the Chiefs star able to deputise across the entire back-row.

Fast-becoming a key man under Scott Robertson, here’s ten things you should know about the latest back-row bulldozer to play for New Zealand.

Read more: Top 12 England v New Zealand clashes, ranked

Ten things you should know about Wallace Sititi

1. Sititi was born in Apia, Samoa on 7 September 2002

2. He qualifies for New Zealand on residency grounds

3. Sititi’s father is former Samoa captain Semo Sititi who won 59 international caps and played for Cardiff, Borders and Newcastle in the northern hemisphere

4. Sititi was named Wallace after Scottish hero William Wallace. His dad Semo was not able to fly back to Samoa for the birth as he was playing with the Borders at the time. Instead, he told ESPN: “It was a very difficult time, and obviously disappointing, but I talked to my wife and she said that we better start looking for a Scottish name for our son so that we could remember the time he was born.

“I found out about the Scottish hero William Wallace, so I thought that Wallace would be a special name for my son, as I couldn’t be at the birth because of working in Scotland.”

5. After representing North Harbour and the New Zealand U20s, he was named in the Chiefs squad for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season

6. Sititi made his All Blacks debut in the 47-5 win over Fiji in San Diego in July, 2024

7. He was likened to a young Ardie Savea by the man himself before taking on England in the 2024 Autumn Nations Series

8. When Sititi was younger he wanted to be a pilot

9. All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson revealed there was interest from NRL clubs in Sititi after he starred in the 2024 Rugby Championship. Robertson told Stuff: “A couple of leaguies have asked after him but I said, mate, we’ve signed him for 10 years. Just because of the profile he’s got; the size, he’s got a power game and skill set.”

10. His nickname is Wally

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.