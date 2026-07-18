Watch Argentina vs England as the Pumas aim to complete a unique double over their rivals in the Nations Championship.

Just three days after their football counterparts triumphed when these countries met in the World Cup semi-final, Argentina will look to inflict more sporting misery on England. Both teams have won one and lost one of their two Southern Series games so far, with Steve Borthwick’s side bouncing back from their opening-day defeat against South Africa by hammering Fiji last Saturday.

– Date: Saturday 18 July, 2026 – Kick-off time: 8.10pm BST / 9.10pm CET / 9.10pm SAST / 5.10am AEST (Sunday) / 7.10am NZST (Sunday) / 3.10pm EDT / 12.10pm PDT – Venue: Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero – FREE STREAMS: ITVX (UK), Virgin Media Play (Ireland), TF1+ (France), – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

You can watch Argentina vs England live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France. Read on to find out how to watch the game, wherever you are in the world this weekend – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual streams if you’re abroad right now.

How to watch Argentina vs England for free

Here are just some of the free options available to you today to watch Argentina vs England: United Kingdom: Argentina vs England is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. ITV’s coverage starts at 7.30pm BST, with kick-off at 8.10pm.

Argentina vs England is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. ITV’s coverage starts at 7.30pm BST, with kick-off at 8.10pm. Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch Argentina vs England for free on Virgin Media Play. The pre-match build-up starts at 7.30pm, before the game gets underway at 8.10pm.

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch Argentina vs England on Virgin Media Play. The pre-match build-up starts at 7.30pm, before the game gets underway at 8.10pm. France: Argentina vs England live streams are available for free on TF1 and the TF1+ streaming service. Coverage gets underway at 9.00pm CET, with kick-off at 9.10pm.

Argentina vs England live streams are available on TF1 and the TF1+ streaming service. Coverage gets underway at 9.00pm CET, with kick-off at 9.10pm. United States: In the US you can watch Argentina vs England on RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. The game kicks off at 3.10pm EDT/12.10pm PDT this afternoon. Abroad this weekend? Get a VPN and stream the action from anywhere — find out more below.

Stream Argentina vs England from anywhere

Overseas right now? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the Nations Championship. By using a VPN you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise prevent you from tuning in to Argentina vs England when you’re overseas. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is currently world number one.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere More ways to watch Argentina vs England Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for Argentina vs England live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to tune in. Kick-off is at 5.10am AEST on Sunday.

is the place to go for Argentina vs England live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to tune in. Kick-off is at 5.10am AEST on Sunday. New Zealand: In New Zealand, Argentina vs England is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( $29.99 day options are also available) . Kick-off is 7.10am NZST on Sunday.

In New Zealand, Argentina vs England is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( . Kick-off is 7.10am NZST on Sunday. South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for Argentina vs England live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 9.10pm SAST this evening. Argentina vs England match preview Argentina do not need to look far for inspiration ahead of their clash with England, with the nation’s footballers producing a late comeback to beat their great rivals three days ago and reach the World Cup final. The Pumas boast a 100 per cent record in their two matches at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades and will be a tough nut to crack, having shown their resilience by overpowering Wales 35-21 last Saturday after a disappointing 47-38 defeat by Scotland in their opening game. England’s players and staff have travelled 25,000 miles during the Southern Series, with mixed results. After being outclassed 45-21 by world champions South Africa in Round One, Steve Borthwick’s side faced Fiji in an “away” fixture in Liverpool and ran out 73-8 winners, with Henry Pollock grabbing the headlines with a hat-trick. That victory ended a five-match losing run for England with Borthwick naming an unchanged XV as a result, but beating Argentina in hostile conditions should prove far more difficult. History is on their side, though, having won their past five games against the Pumas. Read more: “I’m not scared to make my dreams known” – Noah Caluori speaks to Rugby World Argentina vs England Line-Ups Argentina 15. Santiago Carreras

14. Bautista Delguy

13. Matias Moroni

12. Justo Piccardo

11. Mateo Carreras

10. Tomás Albornoz

9. Gonzalo García 1. Mayco Vivas

2. Julián Montoya (captain)

3. Tomás Rapetti

4. Guido Petti

5. Matías Alemanno

6. Santiago Grondona

7. Marcos Kremer

8. Joaquín Oviedo Replacements:

16. Ignacio Ruiz

17. Boris Wenger

18. Pedro Delgado

19. Efrain Elias

20. Pablo Matera

21. Joaquin Moro

22. Simon Benitez Cruz

23. Lucio Cinti England 15. Marcus Smith

14. Tommy Freeman

13. Henry Slade

12. Seb Atkinson

11. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

10. Fin Smith

9. Jack van Poortvliet 1. Ellis Genge

2. Jamie George (captain)

3. Joe Heyes

4. Alex Coles

5. George Martin

6. Ollie Chessum

7. Guy Pepper

8. Ben Earl Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Emmanuel Iyogun

18. Asher Opoku-Fordjour

19. Tom Curry

20. Henry Pollock

21. Ben Spencer

22. Benhard Janse van Rensburg

23. Noah Caluori

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