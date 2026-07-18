Watch Australia vs Italy as both teams look to make it third time lucky by claiming their first win of the inaugural Nations Championship in the last round of the Southern Series.

After defeats by Ireland and France in Sydney and Brisbane respectively, the Wallabies will hope to finally make home advantage count in head coach Joe Schmidt’s last Test in charge. They travel to Perth to take on an Italy side who were well beaten by New Zealand last Saturday, having lost their opening game to Japan.

You can watch Australia vs Italy live streams for free in the UK, Ireland, France, Australia and the United States. Read on to find out how to watch the game, wherever you are in the world this weekend – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual streams if you’re abroad right now.

How to watch Australia vs Italy for free

Here are just some of the free options available to you today to watch Australia vs Italy: United Kingdom: Australia vs Italy is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. ITV’s coverage starts at 10.50am BST, with kick-off at 11.10am. You can also watch free on STV in Scotland.

Australia vs Italy is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. ITV’s coverage starts at 10.50am BST, with kick-off at 11.10am. You can also watch free on STV in Scotland. Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch Australia vs Italy for free on Virgin Media Play. The pre-match build-up starts at 10.55am BST, before the game gets underway at 11.10am.

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch Australia vs Italy on Virgin Media Play. The pre-match build-up starts at 10.55am BST, before the game gets underway at 11.10am. France: Australia vs Italy live streams are available for free on TMC and the TF1+ streaming service. Coverage gets underway at 12.00pm CET, with kick-off at 12.10pm.

Australia vs Italy live streams are available on TMC and the TF1+ streaming service. Coverage gets underway at 12.00pm CET, with kick-off at 12.10pm. United States: In the US you can watch Australia vs Italy on RugbyPass TV . It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. The game kicks off at 6.10am EDT/3.10am PDT this morning.

In the US you can watch Australia vs Italy on . It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. The game kicks off at 6.10am EDT/3.10am PDT this morning. Australia: While most Nations Championship games are trapped behind a paywall down under, every Wallabies home match is available for free on 9Go! and the 9Now streaming service in Australia. You can also watch Australia vs Italy on Stan Sport , which requires a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription). Kick-off is at 6.10pm AWST and 8.10pm AEST. Abroad this weekend? Get a VPN and stream the action from anywhere — find out more below.

Stream Australia vs Italy from anywhere

Overseas right now? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the Nations Championship. By using a VPN you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise prevent you from tuning in to Australia vs Italy when you’re overseas. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is currently world number one.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere More ways to watch Australia vs Italy Italy: Fans in Italy can watch Australia vs Italy on Sky Italia, with subscriptions available from €37.80 per month (you can also buy a monthly NOW pass for €19.99 per month). Kick-off is at 12.10pm CET.

Fans in Italy can watch Australia vs Italy on Sky Italia, with subscriptions available from €37.80 per month (you can also buy a monthly NOW pass for €19.99 per month). Kick-off is at 12.10pm CET. New Zealand: In New Zealand, Australia vs Italy is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( $29.99 day options are also available) . Kick-off is at 10.10pm NZST.

In New Zealand, Australia vs Italy is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( . Kick-off is at 10.10pm NZST. South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for Australia vs Italy live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 12.10pm SAST. Australia vs Italy match preview While outgoing Australia coach Joe Schmidt would have been encouraged by aspects of his side’s 33-31 defeat against Ireland in their Nations Championship 2026 opener, last Saturday’s loss to France was a reality check. The Wallabies led 21-12 at half-time in Brisbane but went on to lose 42-26, as the French scored 30 unanswered points in a sobering second half. Schmidt will be desperate to end his tenure on a high after a run of six successive defeats and nine losses in Australia’s past 10 games, and he has made a bold selection call by dropping Fraser McReight – who scored two tries against France – for Perth-born Carlo Tizzano at openside flanker. Italy were also blown away in the second half of their Round Two fixture, as a 14-10 half-time deficit to New Zealand in Wellington turned into a 47-17 defeat. The Azzurri scored just three points after the interval in their 27-10 loss to Japan in their opening game, so those late drop-offs will be a worry for head coach Gonzalo Quesada. The Argentinian received a two-match suspension as a result of his comments following the defeat by the All Blacks, so he will be absent for a game in which he has made nine changes to his depleted XV, with experienced lock Niccolo Cannone also banned for a headbutt against New Zealand. Read more: “I’m not scared to make my dreams known” – Noah Caluori speaks to Rugby World

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