Watch: Beautiful crossfield kick from Sergio Parisse

The Italy legend puts his skills to use for Toulon

At just 37 years young, Sergio Parisse gave us all a reminder of just how skilful he can be as he pulled out an inch-perfect crossfield kick in Toulon’s 35-19 win over Brive on Friday.

With a knock-on advantage and scrum-half Baptiste Serin awkwardly passing the ball whilst on his backside, the veteran No 8 put boot to ball, sending a perfectly-weighted kick into the hands of Erwan Dridi. The winger went over for an excellent try.

As the caption from Top 14 went on YouTube: “Ladies, Gentlemen, a round of applause for the magician from RC Toulon – the great Sergio Parisse.”

Dridi also benefitted a second time from some Parisse gold. With the No 8 running a hard line and pulling in defenders, he flipped an offload off the deck to his support runner. With the momentum, the ball was eventually worked to Dridi who got his second score of the night.

We have seen the Italy great use his kicking boots before.

Who remembers Parisse landing a drop-goal for Stade Francais against Ospreys in the Heineken Cup many moons ago?

He tried to recreate the magic against France in the Six Nations in 2016 – with France ahead 23-21, a last-gasp three-pointer from the Italy talisman would have seen his side snatch victory. Alas, it was not to be.

In October, Parisse told the Will Greenwood Podcast of the chances of one final Test for Italy: “I keep in touch with (Italy head coach) Franco Smith and it would be great to be involved in next year’s Six Nations but at the moment, with all of the things that have happened outside rugby, it is difficult to organise a last game.”

