Can Leicester hold off one of the most scintillating backlines in European rugby?

Watch Bordeaux Bègles v Leicester Tigers free on France TV (France) as the East Midlanders pay a visit to the reigning European champions.

Leicester are European rugby royalty, but their two wins in this competition came a quarter-of-a-century ago. Bordeaux are the new pretenders to the crown, and – having beaten Northampton Saints in last year’s final – will be hungry to lift that trophy again.

They have a back line that could strike fear into any side on the planet, featuring Yoram Moefana, Damian Penaud (who’ll still be smarting after missing out on France’s triumphant Six Nations squad), and French rugby’s current golden boy, try machine Louis Bielle-Biarrey. In other words, Tigers’ defence will have to be on top form if they’re going to have any chance of progressing to the quarter-finals.

Read on to find out everything you need to know to watch the game, with details of television channels and streaming options around the world – including information on how fans in France can watch Bordeaux v Leicester live streams for free. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV services from overseas.

Read more: How to watch the European Rugby Champions Cup from anywhere

Watch Bordeaux Bègles v Leicester Tigers: Key information

Is there a free streaming option for Bordeaux v Leicester?

Bordeaux Bègles v Leicester Tigers is one of two matches available for free this weekend on the France TV streaming service and the France 2 terrestrial channel. The game kicks off at 4.00pm CET on Sunday afternoon.

If you’re signed up to subscription service BeIN Sports, you can also watch a Bordeaux Bègles v Leicester Tigers live stream there.

Don’t worry if you’re travelling overseas this weekend, however. You can still watch your usual streaming services as if you were back home with the help of a good VPN. We’ve got more on that below…

How to watch Bordeaux Bègles v Leicester Tigers from anywhere

Being outside your home country right now doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the big game. A good VPN allows you to take your favourite TV on your travels, sidestepping geo-restrictions by changing your IP address – in other words, you can watch your usual Bordeaux v Leicester live streams as if you were sitting on your sofa back home. NordVPN is our favourite and rated as the #1 VPN by our colleagues at TechRadar. Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

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Stream Bordeaux v Leicester in the UK

Premier Sports has the UK rights to all 63 matches in this season’s Investec Champions Cup, including this Bordeaux Bègles v Leicester Tigers live stream.

The pre-match build-up starts on Premier Sports 1 at 2.30pm BST on Sunday afternoon, just ahead of the 3.00pm kick-off.

The service is available through the Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon platforms, and also gives you access to the URC, the European Challenge Cup, the French Top 14, US Major League Rugby and Japan Rugby One.

It costs £17.99 per month to add Premier Sports to your existing package, and with Sky you also have the option to pay £12.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year, or £130 (£10.83 per month) if you pay for 12 months up front. Premier Sports is also available on your TV via Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player and Virgin Media.

Another option is a standalone streaming subscription to Premier Sports. These are available across a variety of apps and devices, and cost £17.99 a month on a rolling basis, £12.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £130 a year if you pay up front.

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Other places to watch Bordeaux v Leicester

Ireland: Premier Sports is also the home of Bordeaux Bègles v Leicester Tigers live streams in Ireland. The service is available through a Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription – note that prices vary by provider.

Premier Sports is also the home of Bordeaux Bègles v Leicester Tigers live streams in Ireland. The service is available through a Sky, Now or Virgin Media subscription – note that prices vary by provider. United States: FloRugby is the US rights holder for every European Rugby Champions Cup live stream over the course of the 2025-26 season, and Bordeaux v Leicester is no exception – kick-off is at 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT on Sunday morning. A subscription costs $39.99 per month or $155.88 per year (which works out at £12.99 per month).

FloRugby is the US rights holder for every European Rugby Champions Cup live stream over the course of the 2025-26 season, and Bordeaux v Leicester is no exception – kick-off is at 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT on Sunday morning. A subscription costs $39.99 per month or $155.88 per year (which works out at £12.99 per month). South Africa: You need to tune in to SuperSport for Bordeaux v Leicester Tigers live streams in South Africa. There are various SuperSport packages available, via DStv or stream. This game kicks off at 4.00pm SAST on Sunday afternoon.

You need to tune in to for Bordeaux v Leicester Tigers live streams in South Africa. There are various SuperSport packages available, via DStv or stream. This game kicks off at 4.00pm SAST on Sunday afternoon. Around the world: In countries where there’s no separate Champions Cup broadcast deal in place (including Australia, New Zealand and Italy), EPCR TV is the place to go for Bordeaux v Leicester live streams. There are options to buy weekend and season passes.

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Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.