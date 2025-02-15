All the info on broadcasters for this important URC clash

Watch Bulls v Sharks for a South African derby today in the United Rugby Championship, with a free live stream in New Zealand among the broadcast offering for an important game that’s being shown in many countries.

Both the Bulls and Sharks are challenging towards the top of the URC table, and this game could have an important impact on the season. Bulls sit third on 39 points, while Sharks are right behind them on 29 points, both sides possessing a game in hand over all other sides in the top half.

Although Leinster are way out in front at the top of the league, second-placed Glasgow Warriors are within touching distance on 37 points, but there’s also congestion behind, with a cluster of teams queuing up within six points of the Sharks.

The Bulls will be buoyed after their dramatic one-point victory over the Stormers last week, while the Sharks come into this on the back of a convincing win over Cardiff. The last time these sides met, at Sharks’ home back in December, it was the Sharks who came out on top by 20 points to 17.

Read on for all the details you need to watch Bulls v Sharks live streams today, wherever you are in the world.

Bulls v Sharks: key information

– Bulls v Sharks date: Saturday 15 February, 2025 – Bulls v Sharks kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 5pm SAST / 10am ET – Bulls v Sharks FREE stream: TVNZ+ (New Zealand) – Bulls v Sharks TV channels: Premier Sports (UK/Ireland), FloRugby (US), SuperSport (South Africa), Sportsnet (Canada) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch Bulls v Sharks FREE live stream in New Zealand

Although many URC matches are pay-TV broadcasts, there is a free Bulls v Sharks live stream available thanks to New Zealand streaming service TVNZ+.

Kick-off is at 4am NZDT in the early hours of the morning of Sunday February 16.

TVNZ+ shows several URC games each round, and Bulls v Sharks is among the picks this weekend. You need to register with your email address but the service is free to use. The feed is geo-restricted, meaning that those travelling outside of New Zealand this weekend would need a VPN to access their coverage – more on that below.

Watch Bulls v Sharks from anywhere

If you want to watch Bulls v Sharks coverage from your home country’s broadcaster but are abroad, you can do so by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

A VPN is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television, even when you’re overseas (provided it complies with your service’s T&Cs, of course).

The tech experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Bulls v Sharks live stream in South Africa

Rugby fans in South Africa can watch Bulls v Sharks on SuperSport.

SuperSport is a subscription service, with various SuperSport packages available, covering traditional TV on DStv and direct live streaming.

Watch Bulls v Sharks in the UK

Premier Sports will show Bulls v Sharks today, as the broadcaster with the rights to all URC matches in the UK.

You can get Premier Sports on your TV by adding it to your existing package with Sky or Virgin Media, at £15.99 per month. Alternatively, you can get a standalone online streaming subscription. This works across a variety of apps and devices, and costs £15 a month on a rolling basis, £10.99 a month on a year-long contract, or £120 a year if you pay up front.

Watch Bulls v Sharks in Ireland

Premier Sports is also the place to go to watch Bulls v Sharks in Ireland. You can get Premier Sports Ireland added to your TV package but unlike the UK there is no dedicated streaming service. To watch online, you have to do so through Now TV.

Watch a Bulls v Sharks live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the United Rugby Championship and will host a Bulls v Sharks live stream today.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99, or you can take out an annual one for $150 (which works out at $12.50 per month).

Live stream Bulls v Sharks from elsewhere

There are other live streams for Bulls v Sharks. URC TV will host a stream in certain countries in the world, with a game pass usually costing in the region of US$10. Check URC TV to see if this would be available in your region.

