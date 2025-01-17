Watch Bristol Bears as they visit Clermont Auvergne in a crucial scrap for qualification for the next round of the European Champions Cup, with all the details here on TV channels and live streams, including a free live stream.

Bristol Bears currently sit bottom of the six teams in pool 2 in the Champions Cup, with Clermont Auvergne just above them. The bottom two sides will be eliminated after this weekend’s game, but neither side is out of it just yet. With both Bristol and Clermont on 5 points, a win for either would take them to at least 8 points, one above Bath and Benetton as things stand.

Bath are playing table-toppers Leinster, while Benetton are playing second-placed La Rochelle, so there’s a chance both those sides could remain stuck on 7 points. Bristol and Clermont are relying on those results to go their way but more importantly they’ll each know they must win or it’s game over for their European campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Clermont v Bristol Bears online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Key information

– Clermont Auvergne v Bristol Bears date: Saturday, 18 January, 2025 – Clermont Auvergne v Bristol Bears kick-off time: 3.15pm GMT / 4.15pm CET / 5.15pm SAST / 10.15am ET – Clermont Auvergne v Bristol Bears free stream: France TV (France) – Clermont Auvergne v Bristol Bears TV channels: Premier Sports (UK), FloRugby (US), SuperSport (South Africa) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch Clermont Auvergne v Bristol Bears FREE live stream in France

There is a Clermont Bristol Bears free live stream available, with France TV airing the game in France.

FranceTV is the streaming platform for France Télévisions, the free-to-air public broadcaster in France. The game will go out on terrestrial TV on the France 2 channel, while FranceTV will host the live stream online. Registration is required but it’s free to use, although geo-restrictions apply to you’ll need to be in France to watch.

Coverage starts at 16.05 CET, 10 minutes ahead of kick-off.

Away from France right now? You can still access your FranceTV account from abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Clermont Auvergne v Bristol Bears from abroad

What if you’re away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Don’t fear, there is a solution. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a piece of software that makes your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and watch the games abroad.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch Clermont Auvergne v Bristol Bears live streams in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Bristol against Clermont on Premier Sports, the UK rights-holder for the Champions Cup.

Online subscriptions cost £15.99 per month or £10.99 per month if you commit to a full year. You can then stream the game online via Premier Sports’ website and app.

You can also get Premier Sports on your TV, with Sky, Virgin Media, and Amazon offering the channel in various packages.

Not in the UK right now? You can still get your Premier Sports access abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Live stream Clermont Auvergne v Bristol Bears in South Africa

Fans in South Africa can watch Clermont Auvergne vs Bristol Bears SuperSport.

You can get Supersport on your TV via DStv, and you can also stream online. Check out the latest SuperSport packages.

Watch Clermont Auvergne v Bristol Bears in Ireland

Fans in Ireland can watch Clermont Auvergne v Bristol Bears on Premier Sports Ireland. As in the UK, fans in Ireland can either get Premier Sports on their TV or online.

Watch Clermont Auvergne v Bristol Bears: live stream in the US

FloRugby will show Clermont Auvergne v Bristol Bears for fans in the United States. Kick-off is 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT.

A FloRugby subscription costs $29.99 a month but drops to $12.50 per month if you sign up for a full year.

Other broadcasters

