Watch crazy on-field fight between MLR COACHES

South African Pote Human was not happy

Major League Rugby fans got way more than they bargained for when an on-field fight between two MLR coaches broke out.

Tempers flared during a stop in play in the match between the Houston Sabercats and Rugby New York.

Sabercats head coach Pote Human came to blows with New York’s head of high performance Ollie Richardson in unsavoury scenes in the sun.

Watch MLR fight between coaches

Human is said to have taken offence to Richardson allegedly coming onto the pitch and yelling at Houston players during a water break.

The former Bulls head coach storms onto the pitch to address the situation and barges into Richardson before video footage of the incident appears to show him slapping or at least attempting to slap his coaching counterpart across the face.

Related: Rugby Fixtures

One of the match officials looks to be holding an incensed Richardson back before he breaks free, losing his cap in the process, and swings a big right hand in the direction of Human which appears to land.

The clip did the rounds on social media and attracted the attention of former Scotland second-row turned media pundit and podcaster Jim Hamilton who shared the video with the comment: “My mate Ollie is well equipped in MMA. The over hand right with chin tucked.”

Both coaches were ejected from the field for their conduct with further disciplinary action widely expected to come from the MLR.

The on-field rugby action saw Houston win the game 34-27. Davy Coetzer, Carlo de Nysschen, Vereniki Tikoisolomone, Dean Muir and Christian Dyer all crossed for tries to keep the Sabercats in touch with Western Conference leaders San Diego Legion. The two sides face off in Houston’s next fixture.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.