Watch Dragons’ unconventional lineout move against Ulster

See scrum-half Rhodri Williams let fly...

We all love an unconventional lineout move. Peels, dummies, switches, get the backs in… And on that last one, the Dragons tried something outside of the box during their 40-19 loss to Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium.

Dragons may have suffered their tenth league loss in a row in the United Rugby Championship, but this is a thing of beauty.

Outside-the-box lineout move

Check this fling out from scrum-half Rhodri Williams…

With Ulster already 19-7 up, the visitors had a throw in. and nine Williams takes the ball on the touchline and launches a looping pass over the set-piece, direct to centre Jared Rosser, who crashes into contact.

Can you do that? Apparently so, and it was glorious…

Tom Stewart breaks try record for the URC

Ulster march on, moving into second in the United Rugby Championship table after this bonus-point win.

But they also broke records doing so – or to be precise, hooker Tom Stewart did.

As rugby statistician Stuart Farmer explained, “the previous mark was 14 by Tim Visser in 2010-11 and Rabz Maxwane in 2018-19. Tonight, he (Stewart) also became the first player ever to score back-to-back hat tricks in the Championship.”

In this game, Stewart scored from the back of two driving mauls, while his third – to take his season total to 16 – came in the corner.

We really are in the age of try-scoring hookers. At this stage of the season, Glasgow Warriors’ Fraser Brown has nine to his name, for example. Leinster’s Dan Sheehan also has eight league tries. In the Premiership, by 15 April, Harry Thacker had ten tries and Julian Montoya had eight.

The driving maul really is an important weapon in 2023.

Recommended videos for you

You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.