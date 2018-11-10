England made use of this attacking weapon in the driving Twickenham rain

SOME PEOPLE bemoan the lack of mauls from the England national team these days. Well, they answered those critics with an emphatic, powerful driving maul that saw skipper Dylan Hartley go over for a try from over ten metres out.

Have a look at their moves here…

It was a moment that brought a full-capacity Twickenham to their feet – particularly when backs Owen Farrell and Henry Slade sprinted over to join the shunting play. The All Blacks defence splintered and French referee Jerome Garces had to scuttle round the edges to get to the mass of bodies and award Hartley the five-pointer.

The move all began when New Zealand fly-half Beauden Barrett was found to be offside after catching a knock-on from full-back Damian McKenzie. England kicked to touch.

From the resulting line-out lock Maro Itoje rose above the rest to claim the throw – despite the driving Twickenham rain – and instantly transferred the ball to Hartley, with forwards folding around him as they built the driving maul.

England were at it again in the second half, kicking a penalty to the corner just minutes in, which caused havoc in the All Blacks ranks. However they were unable to generate the same momentum as in the first half.

The initial try-scorer, skipper Hartley, would not reappear for the second half, having been substituted at half-time for Saracens No 2 Jamie George. Playmaker Farrell took over as captain for the second-half of the contest.

