Steve Borthwick will be looking for a response to last weekend’s heavy defeat in South Africa

Watch Fiji v England as Steve Borthwick’s men look to bounce back from last weekend’s Nations Championship humbling against the world champion Springboks.

Although this is nominally a home game for Fiji, England can expect plenty of home support as Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium hosts its first ever rugby union international. Fiji may have lost to Wales last time out, but their 2023 victory over England at Twickenham will still be fresh in their minds. In other words, England can expect a challenging afternoon.

You can watch Fiji v England live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France. Read on to find out how to tune in the game, wherever you are in the world this weekend – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV services if you’re away from home right now.

How to watch Fiji v England for free

There are several free options to watch this Nations Championship match at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium, including: United Kingdom: Fiji v England is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. ITV’s coverage starts at 1.20pm BST, with kick-off at 2.10am.

Fiji v England is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. ITV’s coverage starts at 1.20pm BST, with kick-off at 2.10am. Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch Fiji v England for free on Virgin Media Play. The pre-match build-up starts at 1.5opm, before the game gets underway at 2.10pm.

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch Fiji v England on Virgin Media Play. The pre-match build-up starts at 1.5opm, before the game gets underway at 2.10pm. France: England v Fiji live streams are available for free on TMC and the TF1+ streaming service. Coverage gets underway at 3.00pm CET, with kick-off at 3.10pm.

England v Fiji live streams are available on TMC and the TF1+ streaming service. Coverage gets underway at 3.00pm CET, with kick-off at 3.10pm. United States: In the US you can watch Fiji v England, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. The game kicks off at 9.10am EDT/6.10am PDT this morning. Travelling overseas this weekend? Residents of the UK, Ireland and France can still watch their usual free streaming service with the help of a good VPN. Keep reading to find out more…

Stream Fiji v England from anywhere

Overseas right now? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the rugby. By using a VPN you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise prevent you from tuning in to Fiji v England when you’re overseas. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is currently world number one.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere More ways to watch Fiji v England Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for Fiji v England live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to tune in. Kick-off is at 11.10pm AEST tonight.

is the place to go for Fiji v England live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to tune in. Kick-off is at 11.10pm AEST tonight. New Zealand: In New Zealand, Fiji v England is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( $29.99 day options are also available) . Kick-off is 1.10am NZST on Sunday morning.

In New Zealand, Fiji v England is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( . Kick-off is 1.10am NZST on Sunday morning. South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for Fiji v England live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 3.10pm SAST this afternoon.

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