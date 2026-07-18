Watch Fiji v Scotland as Gregor Townsend’s men look to bounce back from last weekend’s Nations Championship defeat to South Africa.

Although this is officially a “home” game for Fiji, the Flying Fijians will feel anything but at home as they take on Scotland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh. They were comprehensively beaten by England last week in a disappointing display, and the challenge doesn’t get any easier against a Scotland side that ran the Springboks relatively close last week.

You can watch Fiji v Scotland live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France. Read on to find out how to watch the game, wherever you are in the world this weekend – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual streams if you’re abroad right now.

How to watch Fiji v Scotland for free

Here are just some of the free options available to you today to watch Fiji vs Scotland: United Kingdom: Fiji v Scotland is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. ITV’s coverage starts at 1.10pm BST, with kick-off at 2.10pm. You can also watch free on STV in Scotland.

Fiji v Scotland is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. ITV’s coverage starts at 1.10pm BST, with kick-off at 2.10pm. You can also watch free on STV in Scotland. Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch Fiji v Scotland for free on Virgin Media Play. The pre-match build-up starts at 1.55pm, before the game gets underway at 2.10pm.

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch Fiji v Scotland on Virgin Media Play. The pre-match build-up starts at 1.55pm, before the game gets underway at 2.10pm. France: Fiji vs Scotland live streams are available for free on TMC and the TF1+ streaming service. Coverage gets underway at 3.00pm CET, with kick-off at 3.10pm.

Fiji vs Scotland live streams are available on TMC and the TF1+ streaming service. Coverage gets underway at 3.00pm CET, with kick-off at 3.10pm. United States: In the US you can watch Fiji v Scotland on RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. The game kicks off at 9.10am EDT/6.10am PDT this morning. Abroad this weekend? Get a VPN and stream the action from anywhere — find out more below.

Stream Fiji v Scotland from anywhere

Overseas right now? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the Nations Championship. By using a VPN you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise prevent you from tuning in to Fiji v Scotland when you’re overseas. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is currently world number one.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere More ways to watch Fiji v Scotland Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for Fiji v Scotland live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to tune in. Kick-off is at 11.10pm AEST tonight.

is the place to go for Fiji v Scotland live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to tune in. Kick-off is at 11.10pm AEST tonight. New Zealand: In New Zealand, Fiji v Scotland is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( $29.99 day options are also available) . Kick-off is 1.10am NZST on Sunday morning.

In New Zealand, Fiji v Scotland is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( . Kick-off is 1.10am NZST on Sunday morning. South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for Fiji v Scotland live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 3.10pm SAST this afternoon. Fiji v Scotland match preview Fiji’s introduction to the Nations Championship 2026 couldn’t really have gone much worse. The opening weekend saw them comfortably beaten by Steve Tandy’s Wales in Cardiff before they were hammered 73-8 by England last Saturday, with the inevitable Henry Pollock helping himself to a 25-minute hat-trick for good measure. It doesn’t get any easier either. Scotland and Murrayfield have proven to be a dangerous combination in recent years and Fiji head to a venue where they’ve never tasted victory. For Scotland, it’s all about doing the business. They were superb in their 47-38 win over Argentina at the start of the month, while last week’s 42-28 defeat to South Africa in Pretoria was far kinder on the Springboks than the performance suggested. Whether they’ll be quite as fired up for this one remains to be seen, but with the chance to hand a few fringe players an opportunity, expect Scotland to put on a show in front of what will effectively be a home crowd. Read more: “I’m not scared to make my dreams known” – Noah Caluori speaks to Rugby World

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