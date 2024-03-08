Julian Savea has scored his 61st Super Rugby try

Julian Savea has broken the Super Rugby try-scoring record after scoring his 61st try in a game between Moana Pasifika and the Rebels.

Savea, who last won a New Zealand cap in 2017, was level with Israel Folau on 60 tries before his score against the rebels on Friday. Pasifika went on to lose the match 29-23.

“It [the record] means a lot,” Savea said. “I just want to learn from this with the boys, because it is important we turn up next week ready to go.

“You can’t start like that against a team like the Rebels. We showed our talent too late.”

Savea, 33, joined Pasifika in 2024, having scored the majority of his Super Rugby tries for the Hurricanes. He played for his former team over two spells from 2011-2018 and 2021-2023.

The winger had a spell at French club Toulon in between his time at the Hurricanes.

Savea won the Rugby World Cup with New Zealand in 2015 but struggled for playing time in the years that followed. It spurred him to join Toulon but not playing in New Zealand made him ineligible for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

“In all seriousness, I have no regrets,” Savea told Newshub. “For me, the only thing is I probably would have loved to stay here and left here after 2019, instead of leaving in 2018. I just feel like I left too early, that’s all.”

Savea has not officially retired from international duty but it is unlikely he will be picked for the All Blacks again, especially after not being called up to the squad in 2023. His form for the Hurricanes was exceptional but he did not make the cut for the Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand went on to lose the final against South Africa.

