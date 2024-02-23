Watch team-mates go at each other as punches fly in Super Rugby training fight

The Chiefs kick-off the Super Rugby season against the Crusaders on Friday

A Super Rugby training fight broke out between Chiefs team-mates Samipeni Finau and Hamilton Burr and it has gone viral. The team were preparing for their first Super Rugby game of the season against the Crusaders when the incident took place.

It is unclear what sparked the fight but both New Zealand international Finau and Scotland lock Burr landed punches.

Chiefs will be hoping the players can channel their emotions into their playing as they look to avenge the 2023 Super Rugby final. The team lost 25-20 to the Crusaders, who have won the last five Super Rugby titles (the 2020 season was cancelled and there was no official champion in 2021).

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan has insisted that the season opener will not see the team look for revenge.

“There’s no doubt people hurt, and there’ll be an element of feeling,” he said. “But every time you step out against the Crusaders or any team in the competition for that man, it’s a new season, new bodies and new coaches.

“It starts on Friday or Saturday night, and if we’re good enough again, we’ll get off to a good start.

“We can’t change what happened last year, but we can have an influence on what happens on Friday night so all the energy is directed there.”

One player they won’t have to worry about coming up against is Crusaders star Will Jordan. He has been ruled out for six months because of a shoulder injury.

The Crusaders say the injury was sustained during the 2023 season and after assessing it in pre-season the winger needs surgery.

Chiefs v Crusaders will kick off at 6.05am GMT on Friday, 23 February.

