All the details on how to watch the Premiership Women's Rugby playoff

Watch Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears on Sunday March 2 in a high-stakes clash in the Premiership Women’s Rugby semi-finals, with Ilona Maher out to leave British rugby with a medal around her neck.

US Sevens and social media star Maher has sparked a surge of interest in the competition since she signed for the Bears in January, from fans and broadcasters alike. British public broadcasting giant the BBC recently struck a late deal to show the PWR run-in and will offer a free live stream for Gloucester vs Bristol Bears on Sunday.

With Maher’s stay in the UK only a short one, this game could be her last, especially given the Bears are the underdogs. Gloucester-Hartpury have won the PWR title two years in a row, they topped the table ahead of this final phase, and they beat Bristol 40-17 when they played them in January.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears live streams and TV broadcasts wherever you are in the world.

Key information

– Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

– Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT / 5pm SAST

– Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) RugbyPass TV (select territories)

– Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears pay streams: Discovery+ (UK) | The Rugby Network (US)

– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears FREE live stream on the BBC

Fans in the UK can watch Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears for free on the BBC, with the chance to see Ilona Maher in action on a major public broadcaster.

The BBC has already broadcast one Bears game since it announced a last-minute rights deal for PWR earlier this month, and they’ve chosen this as their semi-final pick. Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears will not go out on linear television but you can watch online via live stream on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, and the BBC Sport app. You need to register with your email address but they’re all free to use (though don’t forget to have your TV licence up to date).

You can also watch for free with RugbyPass TV, though not if you’re in the UK or US.

Away from home right now? BBC and RugbyPass TV is geo-restricted but you can still get access while abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears from anywhere

Abroad right now? Fear not, you can still watch your usual stream outside your home country thanks to a handy piece of software called a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – can set your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in another country, bypassing geo-restrictions and unblocking the streaming services you usually use back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to watch your usual rugby streams on the move, all with an added boost to your internet security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN provider. It comes at a huge discount right now, with a money-back guarantee.

Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears is also on TNT Sports and Discovery+ in the UK

The BBC might have free coverage, but if you want to stick with the broadcaster that has shown PWR from the start of the season, head to TNT Sports and Discovery+.

Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears gets prime billing on TNT Sports 1 on Sunday March 2, with coverage starting at 2.30pm GMT, half an hour ahead of kick-0ff. A live stream simulcast will be available on TNT’s streaming platform, Discovery+, which costs £30.99 per month.

Watch Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears in the US

Ilona Maher’s presence has seen a surge of interest in the PWR from across the Atlantic, and fans in the US can watch Gloucester-Hartpury v Bristol Bears on Sunday on The Rugby Network.

Subscriptions to The Rugby Network start from $6.99 per month, with a reduction in the rate if you take out an annual pass at $59.99.

UK-based viewers currently in the US can still get their free BBC coverage by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

