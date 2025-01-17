Watch Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers on Saturday January 18 as US star Ilona Maher makes her first start at Ashton Gate, with all the information here on live streams and TV channels, including a free live stream.

Maher’s arrival at the Bristol Bears earlier this month has seen a massive surge in interest in Premiership Women’s Rugby, with wildly unexpected attendances in the stadiums, and a flurry of activity to broadcast games that were not originally set to be televised.

Maher, who is huge on social media and is swapping US rugby Sevens for English 15s ahead of the Rugby World Cup, has made two appearances so far, coming off the bench against Gloucester-Hartpury and then starting away at Exeter Chiefs. Saturday’s game marks an opportunity for her new home fans to see her from the start, as the Bears host Leicester Tigers at Ashton Gate.

Bristol will be the favourites as they currently sit fifth in the Premiership Women’s Rugby table, three places above Leicester who are second from bottom.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers online, on TV, and from anywhere, including details of that free stream.

Key information

– Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

– Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers kick-off time: 1pm GMT / 8am ET / 5am PT / 3pm SAST

– Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers FREE stream: YouTube, TikTok

– Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers pay streams: The Rugby Network (US)

– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers free live stream

There is a Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers free live stream, with Premiership Women’s Rugby hosting a broadcast on its YouTube channel. Coverage starts at 12.30pm GMT / 7.30am ET.

This is an easy way to watch the game as there is no registration and no payment – you just visit the page. It is unconfirmed whether geo-restrictions apply here – PWR has not specified this. It’s possible the stream could be geo-restricted in the US because the game’s going out on the paid streaming platform The Rugby Network, but we will update this when we have confirmation.

Additionally, Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers can be streamed on the social media platform TikTok, on the Premiership Women’s Rugby account.

Watch Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers from anywhere

Abroad right now? Fear not, you can still watch your usual stream outside your home country thanks to a handy piece of software called a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – can set your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in another country, bypassing geo-restrictions and unblocking the streaming services you usually use back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to watch your usual rugby streams on the move, all with an added boost to your internet security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN provider. It comes at a huge discount right now, with a money-back guarantee.

Watch Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers in the UK

Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers is not being traditionally televised by the PWR rights-holder TNT Sports, but fans in the UK will have access to the free live stream on the PWR and Bristol Bears YouTube channels.

Watch Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers with Ilona Maher in the US

Fans in the US can watch their star Ilona Maher in action on Saturday, with Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers to be broadcast on The Rugby Network. Kick-off is at 8am ET.

Subscriptions to The Rugby Network start from $6.99 per month, with a reduction in the rate if you take out an annual pass at $59.99.

It is not clear whether US fans will have access to the free stream on YouTube, or whether they will be geo-blocked.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended videos for you

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.