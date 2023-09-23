Watch incredible moment Ireland fans sing Zombie at Stade de France

The Cranberries classic has become an unofficial anthem and was belted out to celebrate the win over South Africa

They get some flak, but a tip of the hat must go to the DJ at the Stade de France on Saturday night. Ireland had just edged South Africa in a pulsating Parisian classic. And without missing a beat on came The Cranberries. Watching Ireland fans sing Zombie, the new unofficial anthem of Irish rugby, was something else to experience live in the flesh.

The rendition, with thousands of jubilant green army supporters in union, was simply spine-tingling. The home of French rugby transformed into Europe’s liveliest concert arena in seconds and the tunes kept on coming but it was Zombie that caught the imagination at the stadium and for the millions watching on back at home.

Bryan Habana was just one of the pundits to bathe in the awesome atmosphere. Working for ITV at the ground, the former Springbok – despite seeing his side lose – told presenter Jill Douglas: “As a rugby lover, this is phenomenal Jill

“It was moments like this as a rugby player you look back on and never, ever forget.”

The extent of the Irish support in Paris this weekend is hard to convey. A sea of light green flooded the streets on Saturday and even sung their hearts out on packed metro trains heading north to the Stade de France. Mack Hansen summed it up well in his post-match interview, saying: “It seemed like there were 800,000. It was like the Grand Slam on steroids.”

The Ireland fans were clearly enjoying themselves in their seats long after the on-field action had concluded, with Habana finishing by saying: “I’m not sure the Irish fans are going to leave the stadium tonight.”

What is the song Ireland fans were singing after South Africa win?

Ireland fans were singing the song Zombie by The Cranberries. It is a protest song about The Troubles by the Irish alternative rock band who were led by the late Dolores O’Riordan, who died in 2018.

The song is just over 29 years old and was released on 19 September 1994.

It was the lead single from their second studio album, No Need to Argue. It became the band’s biggest-selling single. It went to number one in Germany, Australia and France; and topped the US alternative rock charts.

The song went to number 14 in the UK.

What are the lyrics to Zombie by The Cranberries?