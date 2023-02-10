Taylor could be the next hooker for the All Blacks

Wonder tries have been on everyone’s minds since that Duhan van der Merwe try at Twickenham but Highlanders hooker Jack Taylor has created one of his own.

Taylor scored two second half tries against the Crusaders on Friday to help seal a 35-33 win for the Highlanders. But not only did his scores help his side get the victory over the line, his 50 metre worldie has everyone talking.

Taylor is passed the ball and finds a pocket of space in the Crusaders defence. He runs, ball in hand, for 20 metres and then puts in a grubber kick to beat two defenders. Taylor and the two defenders race for the ball but it is the hooker who comes good to score.

This would be impressive for any hooker to score but Taylor did it on his club debut.

If you think it sounds amazing, have a watch of the move here:

There is also more context to this try too. New Zealand legend and hooker Dane Coles confirmed his retirement on Wednesday. One hooker retires and another steps up to the plate.

Coles won over 80 caps for the All Blacks and won the World Cup and so Taylor has a long way to go to reach his status. But if he keeps scoring tries like he did on Friday, he will quickly be on his way to join the greats.

Fans agree with many taking to social media to share their thoughts on the try.

One said: “Jack Taylor remember the name!!!”

Another wrote: “Fascinated to watch Jack Taylor’s development, he looks a bit special.”

And another described the try as “wizardry”.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.