Watch stunning Duhan van der Merwe try against England

Scotland winger sliced through England's defence at Twickenham

A stunning Duhan van de Merwe try silenced the Twickenham crowd with the Scotland winger crossing for one of the greatest individual scores the Six Nations has ever seen.

The Scotland winger ran in from inside his own half, side-stepping his way past several despairing England defenders before fending off Alex Dombrandt to round off a sublime score.

Read more: England Six Nations squad

Van der Merwe, who recently got married in the country of his birth South Africa, collected the ball from fellow wing Kyle Steyn five metres inside his own territory before setting off at a rate of knots.

The Edinburgh speedster surged through the heart of England’s defence with barely a finger placed upon him as he raced towards the tryline, much to the delight of the Scottish players and fans alike.

The try put Scotland 12-5 ahead after Finn Russell’s attempted conversion hit the woodwork following the van der Merwe try which left all onlookers open-mouthed. It was a rare moment of absolute quality in a cagey opening 40 minutes to the Steve Borthwick regime.

However, Gregor Townsend’s side could not hold onto their advantage. Max Malins, whose first try came after a lovely cross-field kick from Marcus Smith, scored a second to bring England within two.

Related: Scotland Six Nations squad

Lewis Ludlam kept cool to execute the two-on-one on the right wing and put Malins in much to the delight of the home crowd, who admittedly had not had masses to cheer about in the opening exchanges.

Owen Farrell missed his second successive conversion attempt but the England captain slotted a straightforward penalty to give the home side a narrow 13-12 half-time lead.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.