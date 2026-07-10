Can the Azzurri secure their first ever victory over the All Blacks?

Watch New Zealand v Italy as the second round of the 2026 Nations Championship kicks off in Wellington. The two sides had very different starts to their campaigns, the All Blacks securing a narrow victory over France, the Azzurri losing to Japan. Italy have never beaten today’s hosts – if they can defy the odds and win in New Zealand, it would arguably be one of the biggest shocks in the history of the game.

You can watch All Blacks v Italy live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France. Read on to find out how to tune in to the game, wherever you are on planet Earth – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch from anywhere.

Read more: Confused by rugby’s newest international tournament? Here are all your Nations Championship questions answered

How to watch All Blacks v Italy for free

Looking to watch New Zealand taking on the Azzurri for free? There are several options available. United Kingdom: New Zealand v Italy is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are free to use but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. You’d better set that alarm clock, though, because the pre-match build-up starts at 6.00am BST, with kick-off at 6.10am.

New Zealand v Italy is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Both options are but remember that you need a current TV Licence to watch/stream live television in the UK. You’d better set that alarm clock, though, because the pre-match build-up starts at 6.00am BST, with kick-off at 6.10am. Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Wellington clash for free on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. The broadcast starts at 6.00am IST, before the game gets underway at 6.10am.

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch this Wellington clash on Virgin Media Play and terrestrial channel Virgin Media One. The broadcast starts at 6.00am IST, before the game gets underway at 6.10am. France: All Blacks v Italy live streams are available for free on both the TF1+ streaming service and broadcast channel TF1. Coverage gets underway at 7.00am CET, with kick-off at 7.10am.

All Blacks v Italy live streams are available on both the TF1+ streaming service and broadcast channel TF1. Coverage gets underway at 7.00am CET, with kick-off at 7.10am. United States: In the States? You can watch New Zealand v Italy, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 1.10am EDT (Saturday morning) /10.10am PDT (Friday night). Travelling overseas this weekend? Residents of the UK, Ireland, France and the US can still watch their usual free streaming service with the help of a good VPN. Keep reading to find out more… Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere Stream New Zealand v Italy from anywhere Being abroad today doesn’t have to ruin your rugby viewing plans. Using a VPN is a smart way to avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that my prevent you from tuning in to All Blacks v Italy when you’re overseas. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is currently the best on the market. Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

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🔓 Unlocks ITVX/Virgin Media Play View Deal More ways to watch All Blacks v Italy New Zealand: All Blacks v Italy is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( $29.99 day options are also available) . Kick-off is 5.10pm NZST this evening.

All Blacks v Italy is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( . Kick-off is 5.10pm NZST this evening. Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for New Zealand v Italy live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to tune in. The game gets underway at 3.10pm AEST this afternoon.

is the place to go for New Zealand v Italy live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription) to tune in. The game gets underway at 3.10pm AEST this afternoon. South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for All Blacks v Italy live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 7.10am SAST this morning.

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