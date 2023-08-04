Watch New Zealand v Australia live stream: how to watch the Bledisloe Cup match

The All Blacks will be out to add the Bledisloe Cup to their Rugby Championship success with victory in Dunedin on Saturday 5 August

Will New Zealand wrap up the Bledisloe Cup with another victory over Australia? To find out, locking in a way to watch New Zealand v Australia live stream will be key and and this article will help make sure you do not miss out wherever you are. It also includes details of how to watch New Zealand v Australia for FREE.

For Wallabies fans in Australia, the match will be FREE to view on the 9Now streaming service. Aussies away from home can use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN to watch the action from abroad.

In the recent Rugby Championship, the All Blacks wrapped up a hat-trick wins over Australia, South Africa and Argentina.

On the flip side of that, Eddie Jones’ return as head coach of Australia has seen three successive losses, and the former England head coach will be desperate to get his team’s Rugby World Cup preparations back on track with a shock win on Saturday 5 August.

Whatever happens, Bledisloe Cup encounters tend to be exciting affairs, so read on to find out how to watch a New Zealand v Australia live stream wherever you are. You can also check out both team’s Rugby World Cup fixtures ahead of the tournament in France.

How to watch New Zealand v Australia: live stream FREE from Australia

The New Zealand v Australia match will be shown free-to-air in Australia, with Bledisloe Cup coverage on the 9Now streaming service, Channel 9 (NSW, QLD, VIC, NT) or Gem (SA, WA). Kick-off is set for Kick off at 12:35PM AEST. Coverage starts at 12pm.

The All Blacks v Wallabies will also be shown live on Stan Sport. Coverage will be ad-free on Stan Sport, and is set to start at 12pm AEST with kick off expected at 12:35pm AEST.

A seven-day free trial on Stan Sport is available. Click here for more information.

How to watch New Zealand v Australia: live stream from outside your country

If you are away from home and want to catch the games from another country then you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network. A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch New Zealand v Australia: live stream from the UK & Ireland

Sky Sports Action screened all the Rugby Championship matches, and will air this weekend’s additional southern hemisphere fixtures too, including New Zealand v Australia. Coverage of the Bledisloe Cup starts at 3.25am (BST) on Saturday 5 August, with kick off at 3.35am

If you don’t have a Sky Sports contract, don’t worry as you can stream all 11 Sky Sports channels with a NOW TV pass.

How to watch New Zealand v Australia: live stream from New Zealand

To watch the match in New Zealand, rugby lovers should head to Sky Sports NZ.

How to watch New Zealand v Australia: live stream from South Africa

SuperSport showed all the Rugby Championship matches live in South Africa, and is screening New Zealand v Australia too – with coverage starting at 4:25am.

How to watch New Zealand v Australia: live stream from Argentina

ESPN+ is live streaming New Zealand’s clash with Australia.

How to watch New Zealand v Australia live stream from the USA

FloRugby had the rights to stream 2023 Rugby Championship matches live for fans in the USA, and will also be screening this additional New Zealand v Australia game.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

How to watch New Zealand v Australia: live stream from Singapore and Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Rugby Championship matches in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste, Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $169.

New Zealand v Australia team news – how both teams line up

New Zealand: Will Jordan, Shaun Stevenson, Braydon Ennor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Leicester Fainga’anuku Damian McKenzie, Finlay Christie; Tamaiti Williams, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Nepo Laulala, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Samipeni Finau, Sam Cane (captain), Ardie Savea

Replacements: Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga, Dallas McLeod.

Australia: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott (captain); Angus Bell, David Porecki, Pone Fa’amausili, Nick Frost, Richie Arnold, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Will Skelton, Rob Leota, Nic White, Quade Cooper, Izaia Perese

