Watch New Zealand v Ireland as two teams boasting 100 per cent records in the Nations Championship meet in a mouth-watering clash at Eden Park.

Victories over Australia and Japan in Rounds One and Two stretched Ireland’s winning run to six matches, but they will have to produce the performance of their lives to extend that streak to seven. Andy Farrell’s men head to Auckland aiming to become the first team to win at New Zealand’s iconic national stadium since 1994, with the All Blacks unbeaten in 52 games at the 50,000-capacity venue.

You can watch New Zealand v Ireland live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France. Read on to find out how to watch the game, wherever you are in the world this weekend – including details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual streams if you’re abroad right now.

How to watch New Zealand v Ireland for free

Here are just some of the free options available to you today to watch New Zealand v Ireland: United Kingdom: New Zealand v Ireland is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Remember you’ll need a TV license to watch the action live with coverage starting at 7:30am.

New Zealand v Ireland is available on both terrestrial channel ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service. Remember you’ll need a TV license to watch the action live with coverage starting at 7:30am. Ireland: Rugby fans in Ireland can watch New Zealand v Ireland for free on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play. The pre-match build-up starts at 7.30am, before the game gets underway at 8.10am.

Rugby fans in Ireland can watch New Zealand v Ireland on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play. The pre-match build-up starts at 7.30am, before the game gets underway at 8.10am. France: New Zealand v Ireland live streams are available for free on the TF1+ streaming service. The programme gets underway at 9.00am CET, with kick-off at 9.10am, although coverage will switch to Japan v France at 10.30am.

New Zealand v Ireland live streams are available on the TF1+ streaming service. The programme gets underway at 9.00am CET, with kick-off at 9.10am, although coverage will switch to Japan v France at 10.30am. United States: In the US you can watch New Zealand v Ireland on RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. The game kicks off at 3.10am EDT/12.10am PDT on Saturday. Abroad this weekend? Get a VPN and stream the action from anywhere — find out more below.

Stream New Zealand v Ireland from anywhere

Overseas right now? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the Nations Championship. By using a VPN you can avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise prevent you from tuning in to New Zealand v Ireland when you’re overseas. There are plenty of good VPNs you can buy, but the tech experts at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is currently world number one.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere More ways to watch New Zealand v Ireland Australia: Stan Sport is the place to go for New Zealand v Ireland live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription which is $12) to tune in. Kick-off is at 5.10pm AEST.

is the place to go for New Zealand v Ireland live streams down under. You’ll need a $20 per month Stan Sport plan (in addition to your base Stan subscription which is $12) to tune in. Kick-off is at 5.10pm AEST. New Zealand: Fans in New Zealand can watch New Zealand v Ireland on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( $29.99 day options are also available) . Kick-off is 7.10pm NZST.

Fans in New Zealand can watch New Zealand v Ireland on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription ( . Kick-off is 7.10pm NZST. South Africa: SuperSport will be your destination for New Zealand v Ireland live streams in South Africa, and is available via DStv and streaming. The match gets underway at 9.10am SAST today. New Zealand v Ireland match preview There is nowhere in world rugby quite like Eden Park. The home of the All Blacks, the most iconic team on the planet, has proved impossible for visiting sides to breach for 52 Tests across 32 years, its aura growing with every unbeaten game. New Zealand arrive at their fortress having racked up 81 points in their two Nations Championship 2026 matches to date, edging out France 34-32 and thrashing Italy 47-17. Will Jordan scored a hat-trick in the latter contest to become the All Blacks’ record tryscorer, with 50 in just 56 Tests. He retains his place against Ireland, while Josh Moorby makes his first start on the opposite wing. Ireland also began the Southern Series with two victories, but Andy Farrell’s men attracted criticism for their performances in beating Australia 33-31 and overcoming Japan 36-20. The head coach rotated his side heavily for last Saturday’s game against the Brave Blossoms and has recalled the big guns for one of the toughest tests in world rugby. Fit-again wing Robert Baloucoune is one of nine players to come in to face New Zealand, with captain Dan Sheehan and Hugo Keenan also returning in a XV that boasts 711 caps combined. Read more: “I’m not scared to make my dreams known” – Noah Caluori speaks to Rugby World New Zealand vs Ireland: Team News New Zealand: 15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Quinn Tupaea, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Josh Moorby, 10 Ruben Love, 9 Cam Roigard, 8 Ardie Savea (c), 7 Luke Jacobson, 6 Tupou Vaa’i, 5 Patrick Tuipulotu, 4 Josh Lord, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Ethan de Groot. Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Xavier Numia, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Anton Segner, 20 Peter Lakai, 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Caleb Clark. Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Robert Baloucoune, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Jimmy O’Brien, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Jack Conan, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 5 James Ryan, 4 Joe McCarthy, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Dan Sheehan (captain), 1 Tom O’Toole. Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Jeremy Loughman, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 Nick Timoney, 20 Sean Jansen, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Ciaran Frawley, 23 Bundee Aki.

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