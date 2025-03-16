All the details on how to watch the PWR final

Watch Gloucester-Hartpury v Saracens in the Premiership Women’s Rugby final on Sunday March 16 to see the grand finale to the 2024/2025 campaign, with all the details here on TV broadcasts and live streams globally.

It’s set to be a cracker of a game, with Gloucester-Hartpury looking to clinch a third successive PWR crown, while Saracens are out to reclaim the title they last won in 2022 before Gloucester emerged as the dominant force.

There are plenty of broadcast options for the PWR final, with the game going out on free TV and streaming in the UK after the BBC acquired a rights deal late in the season.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Gloucester-Hartpury v Saracens in the Premiership Women’s Rugby final, including live streams and TV broadcasts wherever you are in the world.

Key information

– Gloucester-Hartpury v Saracens date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

– Gloucester-Hartpury v Saracens kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT / 5pm SAST

– Gloucester-Hartpury v Saracens FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) RugbyPass TV (select territories)

– Gloucester-Hartpury v Saracens pay streams: Discovery+ (UK) | The Rugby Network (US)

– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch the PWR final for free – Gloucester-Hartpury v Saracens live streams

Fans in the UK can watch the Premiership Women’s Rugby final for free thanks to the BBC, with a Gloucester-Hartpury v Saracens live stream on the BBC iPlaye rstreaming platform.

There is no linear television coverage, so don’t look for it on your TV listings, but it is available on the BBC Sport website and app as well as the iPlayer. You need to register with your email address but they’re all free to use (though don’t forget to have your TV licence up to date).

You can also watch for free with RugbyPass TV, though not if you’re in the UK or US.

Away from home right now? BBC and RugbyPass TV is geo-restricted but you can still get access while abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Gloucester-Hartpury v Saracens from anywhere

Abroad right now? Fear not, you can still watch your usual stream outside your home country thanks to a handy piece of software called a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it its full name – can set your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in another country, bypassing geo-restrictions and unblocking the streaming services you usually use back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to watch your usual rugby streams on the move, all with an added boost to your internet security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN provider. It comes at a huge discount right now, with a money-back guarantee.

Gloucester-Hartpury v Saracens is also on TNT Sports and Discovery+ in the UK

The BBC might have free coverage, but if you want to stick with the broadcaster that has shown PWR from the start of the season, head to TNT Sports and Discovery+.

Gloucester-Hartpury v Saracens in the PWR final gets prime billing on TNT Sports 1 on Sunday March 16, with coverage starting at 2.30pm GMT, half an hour ahead of kick-0ff. A live stream simulcast will be available on TNT’s streaming platform, Discovery+, which costs £30.99 per month.

Watch the PWR final in the US

Fans in the US can watch Gloucester-Hartpury v Saracens in the PWR final on Sunday on The Rugby Network.

Subscriptions to The Rugby Network start from $6.99 per month, with a reduction in the rate if you take out an annual pass at $59.99.

UK-based viewers currently in the US can still get their free BBC coverage by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

