The Chiefs wing got five tries in one game

Watch: Sean Wainui breaks Super Rugby try record

Everything he touched turned to tries. Sean Wainui has become the first player in Super Rugby history to score five tries in a single match as the Waikato Chiefs wing tore the New South Wales Waratahs to pieces in the final round of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

The Chiefs recorded a 40-7 win against the lowly Tahs, in Sydney, to end their Super Rugby campaign and wing Wainui racked up 105m with ball in hand, making six clean breaks on his return from a hamstring injury.

Talking to Australian broadcaster Stan Sports after the game, the wideout modestly surmised: “All I had to do was catch the ball and put it down, bro. The boys did all the mahi.”

Clayton McMillan has been in charge of the Chiefs this season on an interim basis, with Warren Gatland off to lead the British & Irish Lions on their tour of South Africa. The former Māori All Black head coach led the Chiefs to runner-up spot in Super Rugby Aotearoa and is expected to assist Gatland upon his return to the franchise.

McMillan said of Wainui’s achievement against the Tahs: “Scoring a couple of tries in Super Rugby is a pretty good day at the office. To get five is pretty incredible. Even more so when he’s been out of rugby for about five to six weeks. To jump straight on and do what he did is a great little milestone achievement.”

The Waratahs end their season winless, with a record of 0-13 across all Super Rugby competitions. The Chiefs finished their Trans Tasman run 4-1, missing out on a place in the final.

