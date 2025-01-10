Watch Sharks v Toulouse for a mouth-watering clash in the European Champions Cup featuring Antoine Dupont, with all the details here on TV channels and live streams, including a free live stream.

One of the big question marks ahead of Toulouse’s trip to South Africa on January 11 was how strong of a squad they would send. The answer appears to be ‘very strong indeed’, with French star Antoine Dupont taking a place on the plane.

Dupont has become a global star but has rarely competed outside of Europe – this will only be his second appearance in the southern hemisphere, the first coming eight years ago. The rarity of that, along with the strength of the Toulouse delegation, makes this one of the most eye-catching fixtures in this weekend’s European Champions Cup.

Toulouse are the defending European champions and have made an ominous start to this year’s competition, swatting aside Ulster and Exeter, scoring over 60 points in each game. Sharks themselves dispatched Exeter on home soil but were then roundly beaten when they went to Leicester Tigers in the second week.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sharks v Toulouse online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Key information

– Sharks v Toulouse date: Saturday, 11 January, 2025 – Sharks v Toulouse kick-off time: 3.15pm GMT / 4.15pm CET / 5.15pm SAST / 10.15am ET – Sharks v Toulouse free stream: France TV (France) – Sharks v Toulouse TV channels: Premier Sports (UK), FloRugby (US), SuperSport (South Africa) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch Sharks v Toulouse FREE live stream in France

There is a Sharks v Toulouse free live stream available, with France TV airing the game in France.

FranceTV is the streaming platform for France Télévisions, the free-to-air public broadcaster in France. The game will go out on terrestrial TV on the France 2 channel, while FranceTV will host the live stream online. Registration is required but it’s free to use, although geo-restrictions apply to you’ll need to be in France to watch.

Coverage starts at 16.05 CET, 10 minutes ahead of kick-off.

Away from France right now? You can still access your FranceTV account from abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Sharks v Toulouse live streams from abroad

What if you’re away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Don’t fear, there is a solution. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a piece of software that makes your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and watch the games abroad.

The technology experts from TechRadar love NordVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it’s currently available at a knockdown price.

Watch Sharks v Toulouse live streams in the UK

The rights-holder for the Champions Cup in the UK is Premier Sports, who will broadcast all 63 matches of this year’s tournament, including Sharks v Toulouse.

The game will be available to stream online via Premier Sports’ website and app, with subscriptions costing £15.99 per month or £10.99 per month if you sign up for a full year. You can also get the year at an even lower total price if you pay for a year up front: £120.

You can alternatively get Premier Sports on your TV, with Sky, Virgin Media, and Amazon all carrying the channel within their packages. This also costs £15.99 per month.

Not in the UK right now? You can still get your Premier Sports access abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Live stream Sharks v Toulouse in South Africa

There’ll be plenty of excitement in South Africa about the visit of Toulouse, and fans will be able to watch Sharks v Toulouse on Supersport.

Supersport is the rights-holder in South Africa for the Champions Cup and while it doesn’t show every game, it never misses the big ones involving South African sides.

You can get Supersport on your TV via DStv, and you can also stream online. Check out the latest SuperSport packages.

Watch Sharks v Toulouse in Ireland

Fans in Ireland can watch Sharks v Toulouse on Premier Sports Ireland. As in the UK, fans in Ireland can either get Premier Sports on their TV or online.

Watch Sharks v Toulouse: live stream in the US

FloRugby will show Sharks v Toulouse for fans in the United States. Kick-off is 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT.

A FloRugby subscription costs $29.99 a month or $150 on an annual basis, which works out to $12.50 per month.

Other broadcasters

