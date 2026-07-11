The Scots face the most daunting assignment in world rugby – playing the Springboks in their own back yard.

Watch South Africa v Scotland as Gregor Townsend’s team look to build on last weekend’s impressive Nations Championship win in Argentina.

The problem? They’re facing the undisputed best side on the planet, who possess a intimidating forward pack, a lethal back decision, and very few obvious weaknesses. Scotland haven’t beaten the Springboks since 2010, and they’ll have to play the game of their lives if they’re going to bring that losing streak to an end.

The match gets underway at 4.40pm BST in Pretoria. The good news is that you can watch Springboks v Scotland live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France – so read on to find out how you can use a VPN to tune in wherever you are in the world.

Key information

– South Africa v Scotland date: Saturday 11 July 2026 – South Africa v Scotland kick-off time: 4.40pm BST / 5.40pm CET / 5.40pm SAST (local) / 1.40am AEST (Sunday) / 3.40am NZST (Sunday) / 11.40am EDT / 8.40am PDT – South Africa v Scotland venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria – South Africa v Scotland free streams: ITVX (UK), Virgin Media Play (Ireland), TF1+ (France) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

How to watch South Africa v Scotland live streams in the UK

South Africa v Scotland live streams are available for free on streaming service ITVX in the UK. The match is also on terrestrial channel ITV1.

Pundits will be talking about the match from 4.20pm BST, with kick-off scheduled for 4.40pm.

ITVX is free to use, but you do need to complete a simple sign-up process to access the service. You also need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Read more: How to watch Nations Championship 2026 from anywhere

Stream South Africa v Scotland from anywhere

Being overseas this weekend doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the Nations Championship action. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream Springboks v Scotland as if you were relaxing on the sofa back home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features.

How to watch South Africa v Scotland in Ireland – live stream the game for free

Virgin Media Television is the place to watch Springboks v Scotland for free in Ireland. You can tune in for free on the Virgin Media Play streaming service or terrestrial channel Virgin Media One.

Pre-match build-up starts at 4.20pm IST, before the game gets underway at 4.40pm.

South Africa v Scotland free streams in France

French fans can tune in for free on both TMC and the TF1+ streaming service.

Coverage of Springboks v Scotland starts at 5.30pm CET, just 10 minutes before the 5.40pm kick-off.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their TF1/TMC coverage from overseas by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

More ways to watch South Africa v Scotland live streams

South Africa: If you’re in South Africa you need to head to SuperSport to watch South Africa v Scotland. The match gets underway at 5.40pm SAST this evening.

United States: In the US you can watch South Africa v Scotland, along with all the Nations Championship games, on World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. It’s free to use, though you do need to register before you can start streaming the action. Kick-off is at 11.40am EDT/8.40am PDT this morning.

Australia: If you’re down under you can watch Springboks v Scotland ad-free on Stan Sport. You’ll need a base Stan subscription (monthly fees start at $12 per month) plus a Stan Sport add-on (which will cost you $20 per month, and also gives you access to Premier League soccer). Kick-off is at 1.40am AEST on Sunday morning.

New Zealand: In New Zealand, South Africa v Scotland is on Sky Sport, which costs $54.99 per month for a streaming subscription ($29.99 day options are also available). Kick-off is at 3.40pm NZST in the very small hours of Sunday morning.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

Recommended videos for you

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.