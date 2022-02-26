The Exeter centre put in a beautiful kick

Watch: Superb Henry Slade 50:22

In a fractured first half at Twickenham, during England-Wales in the Six Nations, centre Henry Slade put through on the sweetest 50:22 kicks you’ll witness.

With England gaining some momentum with ball in hand, the Exeter Chiefs playmaker took the ball from right-to-left from Marcus Smithh and dropped it onto his left foot. Inside his own half, he found space in bhind Wales and in the left corner. The ball rolled out at just shy of the 5m-line, to the delight of the home crowd.

There was a fine 50:22 kick earlier in the day too, when France defeated Scotland.

French full-back Melvyn Jaminet earned France a lineout in the Scottish 22 with a 50:22 kick of his own. From the solid attacking platform, Cameron Woki won the lineout and quick hands in midfield created space for Damian Penaud on the wing.

He fed Baille close to the line and the prop in turn fired the ball to Moefana, who had moved from the centre to the wing for this game, to go over from close range.

