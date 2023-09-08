Watch the moment Mark Telea scored first try of Rugby World Cup 2023

You were given your answer to the next quiz question, as we witnessed Mark Telea scored the first try of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. And the clock had barely ticked past 90 seconds.

After a huge burst through the midfield by Rieko Ioane with barely a minute on the clock, the All Blacks had momentum. And with a crossfield kick hung up by Beauden Barrett, wing Telea had time to let it bounce before he touched down for the try.

Check out the score by the All Blacks here.

Telea joins an exclusive club of Kiwis who have socred the first try of a World Cup. Michael Jones did it twice, while Israel Dagg did so in 2011.

What did you make of the moment Mark Telea scored the opening try?

France came thundering back and after quarter of an hour were making big dents with their carries. We even saw replacement hooker Peato Mauvaka make a break and chip over the top. With a raucous atmosphere in the Stade de France, the hosts put on the pressure.

Two penalties from Thomas Ramos saw les Bleus overtake New Zealand to go 6-5 up after 19 minutes.

First try-scorers in Rugby World Cups

1987 – New Zealand’s Michael Jones against Italy.

1991 – New Zealand’s Michael Jones against England

1995 – Australia’s Michael Lynagh against South Africa

1999 – Wales’ Colin Charvis against Argentina

2003 – Australia’s Wendell Sailor against Argentina

2007 – Argentina’s Ignacio Corleto against France

2011 – New Zealand’s Israel Dagg against Tonga

2015 – penalty try was the first try of the tournament but England’s Mike Brown was the first scorer of the WC against Fiji

2019 – Russia’s Kirill Golosnitskiy against Japan

